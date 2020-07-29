On Sanjay Dutt’s birthday, makers of K.G.F: Chapter 2 unveil the actor’s first look poster

In 2018, Kannada movie K.G.F: Chapter 1 did fantastic business at the box office. The Hindi dubbed version of the movie also received a decent response. The makers are now all set for the sequel to the film titled K.G.F: Chapter 2.

Bollywood actors like Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon have joined the cast of the sequel. And today, on Dutt’s 61st birthday, the makers of K.G.F: Chapter 2 have unveiled the actor’s first look poster.

Sanjay Dutt took to Instagram to share the poster with his fans. He posted, “It’s been a pleasure working on this film and I couldn’t have asked for a better birthday gift. Thank you @prashanthneel, @karthik_krg, @thenameisyash, @vkiragandur, #Deepak, #Lithika, #Pradeep & the entire team of KGF. Special thanks to all my fans who have always showered me with their love and support! #KGFChapter2 #AdheeraFirstLook @hombalefilms @srinidhi_shetty @officialraveenatandon @bhuvanphotography @ravibasrur @navin.p.shetty #AAFilmsIndia @excelmovies @faroutakhtar @ritesh_sid @vaaraahicc.”

Dutt plays the antagonist in the film named Adheera and we must say that we will get to see the actor in a never-seen-before avatar.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, K.G.F features Kannada star Yash in the lead role. Apart from Kannada and Hindi, K.G.F: Chapter 2 will also release in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

The makers had announced that their film will release on 23rd October 2020. But, it will be interesting to see if the movie will hit the screens as per the schedule or not because due to the pandemic, the release date of many films has been postponed.