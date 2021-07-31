Website Logo
  • Saturday, July 31, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 423,810
Total Cases 31,613,993
Today's Fatalities 593
Today's Cases 41,649
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 423,810
Total Cases 31,613,993
Today's Fatalities 593
Today's Cases 41,649

Olympics

Olympics: Peaty leads Britain to mixed relay gold in record time

Britain’s gold medallists – James Guy, Adam Peaty, Anna Hopkin and Kathleen Dawson. (REUTERS/Carl Recine)

By: Sattwik Biswal

ADAM PEATY summed up the secret to Britain’s swimming success in one word – ‘belief’ – after helping bring home 4x100m mixed medley relay gold in world record time at the Tokyo Games on Saturday (30).

The quartet of Kathleen Dawson, Peaty, James Guy and Anna Hopkin smashed China’s previous mark by 0.83 seconds as the event made its Olympic debut and the women joined the men on the podium.

Freya Anderson also collected a gold after swimming the freestyle leg in the heats.

Britain have now taken four golds from the Tokyo pool, and seven medals, matching their best haul at the 1908 London Games.

They can add to the tally in the final men’s 4×100 medley on Sunday.

“One word has changed the whole team and it’s ‘belief’,” declared Peaty, who swam the second breaststroke leg with an astonishing split of 56.78 and now has three career Olympic golds.

“We’ve got champions who believe we can win. We have champions who believe we can get world records. If you’ve got more belief, you can build everything around that. We’ve shown it now. We were a second under the world record nearly.

“I never thought I could be a three-time gold medal winner being a breaststroker. I just want to jump, I have so much energy.”

Teammate Guy credited Peaty – a not-so ‘secret weapon’ – with providing much of that belief in the first place.

“He’s changed British swimming massively,” said the 25-year-old, who swam the butterfly leg in 50.00 – his fastest ever split – after pulling out of the individual butterfly to save his energies.

“We know that Adam’s going to win, we know Adam’s going to deliver.

“And when we saw him win the 100 breast for the second time at an Olympic Games, that’s when for us it really started.”

Backstroker Dawson slipped on the wall at the start, with Ryan Murphy putting the United States into the lead at 50 metres, and handed over to Peaty with Britain in sixth place.

The breaststroke champion lifted the team to fourth, while Lydia Jacoby of the United States lost her goggles, and Guy romped into the lead to give Hopkin a big enough margin for victory.

In a novel twist, the mighty 100m freestyle champion Caeleb Dressel swam the final stretch against seven women but could not make up the ground, the United States ending up fifth.

China and Australia took silver and bronze, with Italy fourth.

“I beat Dressel,” exclaimed Hopkin, who swum the 100m in 52.00 and joined Dawson and Anderson as Britain’s first female gold medallists in swimming since Rebecca Adlington in 2008. “I tried not to look at where he was.”

Dressel was generous in defeat: “That was an insane world record, they hit every split perfect. They had the pieces today so we got beat by the better team it seems,” he said.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Olympics
Olympics: Sindhu loses to Tai Tzu in semifinal, to fight for bronze
Olympics
Olympics: Indian women’s hockey team stays in the hunt for quarters
Olympics
Olympics: Indian archery campaign ends without medal
Olympics
India’s Kamalpreet storms into discus throw finals at Tokyo
Olympics
Mary Kom vows to keep fighting despite ‘unfair’ Olympic exit
Olympics
Lovlina assures India second medal at Tokyo Games
Olympics
PV Sindhu beats Akane Yamaguchi to make Olympic semis
Eastern Eye

Videos

Rocky Jaiswal on Lines, casting Hina Khan, upcoming production ventures,…
Sai Tamhankar on Mimi, her experience of working with Kriti…
Mimi Movie Review | Kriti Sanon | Pankaj Tripathi |…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Olympics: Sindhu loses to Tai Tzu in semifinal, to fight…
Slain US Army captain’s father to head US commission on…
Olympics: Indian women’s hockey team stays in the hunt for…
Olympics: Indian archery campaign ends without medal
Kartik Aaryan teams up with Ekta Kapoor for a movie…
Bangladeshis rush back to work as export-driven factories are set…