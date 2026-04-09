Olivia Munn reveals co-star rejected rescue scene, saying: “She can’t save me, we’re not doing this”

Highlights

Olivia Munn recalls on-set dispute during action scene

Male co-star refused to film moment where her character saved his

Production paused for around 45 minutes during disagreement

Actor also revisits past claim of director undermining her career

On-set clash over action scene

Olivia Munn has revealed that a male co-star once refused to film a scene in which her character saved his, bringing production to a halt for nearly 45 minutes.

Speaking on The Drew Barrymore Show, she said the disagreement arose during the filming of an action sequence where both characters were fighting side by side in a bunker.

According to Munn, the script required her character to shoot an attacker approaching her co-star from behind. However, just before filming, the actor objected, insisting that his character could not be saved by hers.

‘She can’t save me’

Munn said the co-star interrupted filming and challenged the scene, arguing openly on set.

“He can’t save me. We’re not doing this,” she recalled him saying, describing how he became confrontational with the director in front of the crew.

The dispute delayed filming as the production attempted to resolve the issue.

Scene rewritten to move forward

After the stand-off, Munn suggested an alternative to keep the shoot on track.

She proposed adjusting the sequence so that the characters switched positions during the fight, allowing her to take down a different attacker instead. The co-star eventually agreed, and filming resumed.

Previous claims of on-set tension

The incident is not the first time Munn has spoken about difficulties on set. In an earlier interview on Armchair Expert, she alleged that a director she worked with on The Newsroom attempted to damage her reputation.

She said the director had told a studio she was often late and “combative”, claims she strongly denied, adding that she believed it was linked to creative disagreements during filming.