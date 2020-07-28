Oldham Shree Swaminarayan Temple to be completed in two years

CONSTRUCTION has started on a £5 million Shree Swaminarayan Temple in Oldham and is set for completion in two years.

A ground breaking ceremony on Copsterhill Road this week was attended by 100 people; among them were senior temple leaders, members of the community and contractors.

Organisers said the temple will feature a naturally-lit prayer hall, space for sports, events and teaching, a courtyard with gardens, parking and accommodation.

A marble feature gate and traditional Hindu temple domes will be hand-crafted in India, imported and installed at the new facility.

Individual domestic and foreign donors as well as those from the local community are funding the temple, which will be built on the site of a housing association depot which has since been demolished.

The Shree Swaminarayan Temple, currently based on Lee Street, opened in 1977. The community has been seeking a new, modern facility for a number of years. Planning permission for the new development was granted in June 2019.

Suresh Gorasia, speaking on behalf of the temple, said: “The temple lies at the heart of our community. For many, it is an extension of their home, a place for worship, culture, socialising and recreation.

“Our priority is to create a new temple that is outstanding, blending contemporary design with traditional Hindu temple features that will ensure it becomes a landmark building.”

Salford Quays-based Recom Solutions is the main contractor.

Other professionals involved in the scheme include LTS Architects, Curtins and Hurstwood Environmental Consulting.