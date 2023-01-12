Nutritionist shares foods with ‘miraculous powers’ that help ‘slow down’ ageing

When you eat foods rich in nutrients, it can help you to look and feel your best as you age.

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

As we begin to age, the foods we consume on a regular basis can greatly affect our overall fitness, appearance, quality of life, and risk of contracting diseases.

Various nutrients help to support the natural ageing process and according to some experts, certain nutrients may even help to slow down the signs of ageing, for instance, by supporting healthy skin.

However, it’s important to understand that by eating specific foods you are not going to look visibly younger, because nutrition is only one aspect of ageing well.

Taking to Instagram nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee explains, “With ageing comes the deterioration of internal and external body seen in the form of cancer, brain degeneration, heart disease, a declining immune system, poor vision, and wrinkled skin among others. Including natural substances in your diet can slow down and stall the process of ageing as you go through life.”

Agreeing, Dr Akriti Gupta, a cosmetic dermatologist from Jivisha Clinic New Delhi, India, told The Indian Express that our diet definitely impacts the way our skin looks.

She reportedly said, “When you eat fried or junk food in excess, it manifests on your skin as acne, pimples, and pallor. A diet high in antioxidants, water, healthy fats, and other vital nutrients, on the other hand, makes your skin glow, stay firm, and replenish.”

Here’s a list of some practical ways to delay ageing:

• Follow the CTM rule (cleanser-toner-moisturiser)

• Always use sunscreen and don’t ever skip it

• Reduce the time in from of the screen, as blue rays directly affect the skin, especially at bedtime.

• Combat stress to avoid it showing on your skin in the form of wrinkles or acne.

• Get adequate sleep

• Stay hydrated

• Be mindful about your diet, and keep your sugar levels in check

Anjali states, “It is seen that certain fruits and vegetables have miraculous powers that prolong the life span and prevent diseases.”

Therefore, the expert shares a list of such foods that have anti-ageing properties and can help to keep you healthy.

Cabbage

This vegetable is rich in antioxidants; therefore, it prevents skin cells from getting damaged and protects against the sun’s harmful UV rays, due to the presence of vitamin A.

It is best to eat this cruciferous vegetable raw or cooked lightly, preferably in a stir-fried or steamed form to get the most out of this food.

Carrots

A rich source of beta carotene which possesses anti-ageing properties, carrots help to lower blood cholesterol and boost the immune system to help ward off diseases.

Carrots also protect the skin against harmful UV rays and sunburn. Just a cup of carrot juice daily helps to improve eyesight. It can also reduce the risk of lung cancer, even in smokers.

Grapes

Full of the ingredient resveratrol which is high in antioxidant properties and vitamin C, this fruit provides anti-ageing properties and prevents the degradation of skin cells.

A glass of purple grape juice daily also prevents the formation of blood clots in the arteries.

Oranges

These vitamin-C-rich fruits are also a rich source of antioxidants that help prevent cancer and fight against free radicals thereby, preventing skin damage. They also help to lower blood pressure and cholesterol.

Onions

This vegetable is also full of antioxidants that prevent blood clotting in the arteries. It also helps to raise good cholesterol levels.

Consuming raw onions also purifies the blood by getting rid of impurities which results in healthy, glowing skin.

Spinach

This green leafy vegetable is rich in vitamin K. It helps to make blood vessel walls stronger and thereby reduces the risk of heart disease and lung cancer. Since it has high water content, spinach also prevents the onset of wrinkles and cataracts.

Tomatoes

Tomatoes prevent cancer of the oesophagus, stomach, and colon, due to the presence of lycopene which is a potent antioxidant.

Since cooking and canning do not destroy lycopene, therefore tomatoes in all forms – juice, sauce, and gravies help to prevent ageing.

Additionally, the skin of the tomato reportedly has an anti-inflammatory impact on the skin. Besides, the antioxidants present in this fruit help to slow down ageing, adds Dr Akriti.