Nushrat Bharucha to headline the Hindi remake of Marathi horror film Lapachhapi

Nushrat Bharucha, who was last seen in Dream Girl (2019) opposite Ayushmann Khurrana, has been confirmed to headline the Hindi remake of superhit Marathi horror film Lapachhapi (2017). Titled Chhori, the remake will be produced by Abundantia Entertainment in association with Crypt TV of the USA. Vishal Furia, who helmed the original film, will call the shots.

Confirming the development, Nushrat Bharucha says, “I am extremely excited to be a part of Chhori. This genre excites me, and the fact that the story is anchored in practices of our society, makes it relatable and impactful. I have wanted to work with Vishal Furia and I am so glad we have finally collaborated on Chhori, which is so close to his heart.”

The actress is excited to collaborate with producer Vikram Malhotra. “Abundantia Entertainment and Vikram Malhotra have always backed high-quality, progressive stories and are known to make films with strong female voices. And, as an actor, I couldn’t ask for more. Our collaboration with an international creator like Crypt TV and its CEO Jack Davis, whose expertise in this genre is unparalleled, makes this even more thrilling. I have enjoyed some of their content thoroughly and in my very first meeting with Jack we connected instantly on how we envisaged this genre and film. I am looking forward to beginning my experience with each one of them,” she adds.

Director Vishal Furia says, “When I first heard that Vikram Malhotra and Abundantia Entertainment were considering a remake of my film, I was thrilled, simply because I believe there is a lot more I want to say with this story. Getting a chance to revisit the film has been an amazing experience. I want to take the remake a few steps further and make a much more impactful, scary and thrilling film – more so because I am grateful for all the love I still receive for Lapachhapi. Partnering with Vikram and his team along with Jack Davis has been a wonderful process and I am confident that all of us can take this film to even bigger heights. Nushrat is a very strong and promising actor who I believe is well equipped to essay a strong role all by herself. I have wanted to collaborate with her for a while now and I am glad that we finally have a film together.”

The team is currently working on the script. Vishal Kapoor, who also wrote the original film, is writing Chhori.