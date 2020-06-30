Nushrat Bharucha in talks for Dharma Productions’ next?

Known for such box-office hits as Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011), Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 (2015), and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018), Nushrat Bharucha is coming up through the ranks in Bollywood with every new project.

Last seen in Dream Girl, which was one of the most commercially successful outings of 2019, Bharucha has grabbed several prominent filmmakers’ attention with her powerful acting prowess. The actress was recently spotted visiting Dharma Productions’ office, which led to speculations that she might be in talks for an upcoming project to be made under the banner.

A source in the know informs a publication, “Since the last few days, actors are stepping out for meetings for new projects. It is a welcome sign that not only are the shoots beginning soon, but the planning for future films is also taking place. Nushrat was there for a brief while at the Dharma office at Andheri in suburban Mumbai before she left the venue.”

There are no details about her meeting with Dharma Productions’ head honcho Karan Johar, but it should not come as a surprise if we hear about any collaboration between the two sooner or later.

Meanwhile, Nushrat Bharucha has her plate full with several interesting projects. She next stars in Chhalaang with Rajkummar Rao. Helmed by Hansal Mehta, the film has been produced by superstar Ajay Devgn.

Her next release will be producer Dinesh Vijan’s Hurdang alongside Sunny Kaushal. The actress recently came on board the official remake of a superhit Marathi horror film, titled Lapachhapi. She is expected to start shooting for the remake in a few months.

