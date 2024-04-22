Nottingham attacks: Killer’s sentence review date set for 8 May

Following the sentencing on 25 January, the victims’ families voiced their discontent outside Nottingham Crown Court, with Emma Webber expressing that true justice had not been served, leaving them feeling let down.

Three people were stabbed to death on 3 June 2023 by Valdo Calocane in Nottingham. (Photo: Getty)

By: Vivek Mishra

The review date for the sentence of Valdo Calocane, the perpetrator of the Nottingham attacks, has been scheduled.

Emma Webber, the mother of victim Barnaby Webber, disclosed that the families were informed on Friday (19 April) about the hearing set for 8 May, as reported by BBC.

The Royal Courts of Justice in London will host the review of Calocane’s indefinite hospital order.

Webber, along with Grace O’Malley-Kumar and 65-year-old Ian Coates, tragically lost their lives on 3 June, 2023, due to the stabbing.

Calocane received a sentence of detention in a high-security hospital after admitting to manslaughter based on diminished responsibility.

During sentencing, the judge informed Calocane, aged 31, that he would likely remain in the high-security hospital for the remainder of his life.

Diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia at the time of the attacks, the judge emphasised its significant influence on his actions.

In February, Attorney General Victoria Prentis announced her decision to refer the sentence to the Court of Appeal, citing it as “unduly lenient.”

Three Court of Appeal judges will review arguments from the senior treasury counsel representing the attorney general and Calocane’s barrister.