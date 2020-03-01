Not zombies, Go Goa Gone 2 will have aliens in it

Go Goa Gone is surely one of the best horror comedies made in Bollywood. It introduced Indian audiences to zombies and now, the makers are all set for the sequel to the film titled Go Goa Gone 2.

It was a few weeks ago, when the sequel was officially announced. It will hit the screens in March 2021. Recently, while talking to a news agency, producer Dinesh Vijan revealed that in Go Goa Gone 2, there won’t be zombies, but there will aliens.

He stated, “The team of Roohi Afzana is writing the sequel. The writer came up with the idea and I loved it and then we developed it. Eros said let’s announce it and we did. We just need to give every actor, who was there in the first part, a little more like a 2.0 version and bring something new. Zombie element won’t be there, we are doing it with aliens. The world will be similar like same emotion, same comic timing, like stoner comedy, but a new journey.”

The producer revealed that he wants to get the old cast back in the sequel. He said, “We haven’t approached the actors yet. The intend is to get everybody. They should be happy and like the role. There will be two new additions to the cast – one male and female. It will start by the end of the year.”

Go Goa Gone starred Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Vir Das, Puja Gupta, and Anand Tiwari.

Well, Dinesh Vijan is also gearing up for the release of one more horror comedy titled Roohi Afzana which stars Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor, and Varun Sharma. Vijan said, “When Stree was ready, the script of Roohi Afzana was being worked on. Now Roohi Afzana will come and the script of Munjha is getting ready and then there is one more. Then we will do the second part of everything and then they will all merge. That’s the idea. Each one of them is bigger than the previous one.”