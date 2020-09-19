Not 1 or 2, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is busy reading 7 scripts?

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is currently in London with her hubby Anand Ahuja. She keeps on sharing pictures and videos on social media to keep her fans updated about herself. But well, we are sure her fans are waiting to know which will be her next film.

According to a source, the actress is currently busy reading scripts and that too, not one or two, but seven scripts. The source said, “Sonam has got some really fun and interesting scripts and she’s spending a lot of her time reading them. She’s really looking forward to start work again once the current scenario gets better.”

Sonam was last seen on the big screen in The Zoya Factor. Though the film failed to make a mark at the box office, the movie had received positive reviews and Sonam’s performance was appreciated by one and all.

Last year, the actress had also impressed everyone with her performance in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, a film that spoke about homosexuality. Sonam is surely the first mainstream actress of the current generation to play a lesbian character on the big screen.

There have been reports that Sonam will be seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s next which will be a remake of Korean film Blind. However, the film has not been officially announced. Let’s hope that soon Sonam announces her next movie.