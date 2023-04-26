Website Logo
  • Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Norwegian author Amir Shaheen set to release English edition of short stories novel F*** My Brain

F*** My Brain! will be available for purchase in the USA, UK, Canada, and other international markets starting May 15th.

Amir Shaheen

By: Mohnish Singh

Award-winning writer, comedian, and creative producer Amir Shaheen, best known as the co-creator of the Netflix Original series Home for Christmas, is excited to announce the international English release of his humorous book, F*** My Brain!

The book, initially published in Norwegian, has garnered glowing reviews for its engaging stories and exploration of themes such as belonging, society, and alienation.

F*** My Brain! is a collection of hysterically funny short stories inspired by authors like Simon Rich, Douglas Adams, Neil Gaiman, Adam Levin, Aziz Ansari, and Mindy Kaling.

The book, targeted at a young audience, delves into the challenges of growing up between two cultures while capturing the experiences of being a minority in a different country. With its lighthearted and engaging tone, F*** My Brain! offers an insightful and entertaining journey for readers navigating the complexities of identity, relationships, and cultural differences.

Shaheen’s background as a writer, comedian, and creative producer has provided a solid foundation for his work. The Netflix series Home for Christmas, developed alongside Kristian Andersen, earned a nomination for Gullruten 2021 (Norwegian Emmy Awards).

Shaheen is currently working on his second book, Tree of Sorrow, set for release in 2023 with publisher Tekstforslag, as well as a children’s book set to release this September and a TV project in development with NRK Super.

F*** My Brain! will be available for purchase in the USA, UK, Canada, and other international markets starting May 15th.

It will be available across all platforms for libraries, bookstores, and online retailers.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Film industry male dominated but there’s change: Raveena Tandon
TELEVISION
Sonakshi Sinha unveils official teaser for Dahaad
FILM
Historical films need to be close to reality, cannot fantasise things: Mani Ratnam
TELEVISION
Top 5 Indian web series adopted from foreign shows
Entertainment
Wherever I get the opportunity to shine, learn and grow, I will do it: Aishwarya…
FILM
Vikram reveals why he rejected Kamal Haasan’s TV series based on Ponniyin Selvan
Entertainment
Shah Rukh in Kashmir to shoot a song for his next Dunki
Hollywood News
Sam Worthington joins Riz Ahmed on the cast of Relay
Entertainment
Asha Bhosle, Vidya Balan remember Lata Mangeshkar at award ceremony
FILM
ZEE5 Global announces world digital premiere of Malayalam film Pakalum Paathiravum
Entertainment
Sidharth Malhotra’s action thriller Yodha postponed again
MUSIC
Eurovision 2023 hopeful Mae Muller meets junior Eurovision star Freya Skye
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW