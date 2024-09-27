Noreen Khan: Unfiltered approach to laughter

Radio host-turned-comic talks about her debut stand-up tour

Noreen Khan

By: Asjad Nazir

WHEN Noreen Khan made the surprise move to stand-up comedy, the popular radio host could not have imagined how successful she would be.

The British Asian talent has regularly toured the UK with top comedians and kick-started the pathbreaking, all-female Ladies Of Laughter shows.

Now, after sharing the stage with other stand-up stars, she is embarking on her debut solo tour in October with her new show, #NoFilter, while continuing to perform in ensemble shows such as Desi Central and Ladies Of Laughter.

Eastern Eye caught up with the popular radio personality to talk about her stand-up journey, being fearless on stage, and her relatable new show.

When you made the move from radio hosting to stand-up comedy, did you expect it to go so well?

I actually was not sure what to expect, but I knew I would give it my best shot and, no matter the outcome, I would enjoy myself. Surprisingly, my first gig back in November 2016 went pretty well, which encouraged me to pursue stand-up. I figured that if my first gig went well, then with more experience, additional shows, and new material, I would be fine.

Was there a moment when you realised stand-up was something you loved?

From that very first gig at the Glee Club in Birmingham, I knew stand-up was something I loved. Writing my own material, bringing it to the stage, and seeing the audience connect, laugh, and resonate with my observations gave me a special feeling.

What has been your most memorable show so far?

The one that stands out for me was performing at the Asian Network Comedy Night in 2022. The fact that it was at the Glee Club in Birmingham again makes it even more memorable. Many of my listeners at the time still did not know I was doing stand-up, so for them to see me live in action was quite cool.

How much has the success of the Ladies Of Laughter shows meant to you and what has it been like being on the same bill as so many great comedians?

Ladies Of Laughter has meant a lot to me because we offered the audience something different that was needed. Seeing it become so successful was a great feeling. And it is always an honour and a privilege to be on stage. Sharing the bill with big names can be a bit intimidating, but it is also incredible.

How much are you looking forward to your debut solo tour?

I am really excited about the tour because I love being in a room with the audience, feeling their energy. It is touching to know they have come out for my solo show, something I never thought I would actually do. I am grateful to be living my dreams.

What can we expect from the show?

Expect plenty of fun, a bit of madness, and a lot of laughter. I will take the audience on a journey through my teenage years to adulthood, exploring the complexities of being British, Asian, a woman, and single. You get the idea.

Are you nervous about being on a solo tour without other comedians?

Not really. I see it as an extension of my set, just hanging out with the audience for an hour and having a lot of fun along the way.

The show is called #NoFilter – how unfiltered will it be?

When I was a radio DJ, I had to hold back on a lot. Now, with stand-up, I can express myself in ways I could not before. So yes, it will be unfiltered. I will not hold back and will share experiences I usually do not talk about.

How much of the new material is based on your own life and experiences?

It is very much based on my life and experiences. I want it to be relatable for the audience, and this approach feels more authentic to me.

Do you ever feel as though you are revealing too much of yourself on stage?

Not really. I have been in the public eye for many years, both on radio and social media, so sharing parts of my life does not feel strange.

Has performing stand-up comedy made you more fearless?

Absolutely. I have always enjoyed challenging and pushing myself. Every gig feels like I am pushing my limits a bit more. Over time, it has helped break down any fears or inhibitions, and I find that really empowering.

Why should we all come to your solo show?

Because I am a lovely girl, I will deliver a lovely show, and you will have a lovely time. Just come if you want a good night out. (Laughs) I will be your entertainment for the evening – trust me, you cannot go wrong.

Noreen Khan: #NoFilter at Harrow Arts Centre (October 18), The Glee Club, Birmingham (October 19), The Big Difference, Leicester (October 20) and The Curve, Slough (November 15). www. luventertainment.co.uk