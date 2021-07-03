Website Logo
  Saturday, July 03, 2021
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 401,050
Total Cases 30,502,362
Today's Fatalities 738
Today's Cases 44,111
Entertainment

Nora Fatehi loses out on Ganapath with Tiger Shroff

Nora Fatehi (Photo credit: SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MohnishSingh

Last seen in Baaghi 3 (2020), Tiger Shroff will soon start filming his next Ganapath which sees him in the role of a boxer. To be directed by Queen (2014) and Super 30 (2019) fame Vikas Bahl, the forthcoming film has been designed in two parts and features Kriti Sanon as the female lead.

Apart from Sanon, the project requires one more actress for a significant role. Some media outlets recently reported that the makers had cast Nora Fatehi for the same, but if a source close to the development is to be believed, the actress is no longer associated with the high-profile venture.

Spilling more beans, the source tells an entertainment website, “Yes, there was a talk between Nora’s team and Jackky Bhagnani but her overenthusiastic PR machinery spoiled the show. In fact, when the news leaked out, everyone in the production was very upset and they later found out that Nora’s team had informed the media about it. This irked them and she was shown the door.”

The makers are now looking for a new actor for the same part. If reports are to be believed, Kriti Sanon’s younger sister Nupur Sanon is in consideration, but the team may go ahead with a fresh face too. “The main role is of Kriti who will be seen in both parts of the film. For the other part, Pooja Entertainment will either cast Nupur Sanon or launch a new face in films,” adds the source. It will be interesting to see if Nupur manages to bag the part or not.

According to reports, Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon will commence the first shooting schedule of Ganapath in Mumbai. This will be followed by another schedule in London. More details are expected to arrive soon.

