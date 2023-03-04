Website Logo
  • Saturday, March 04, 2023
Trending Now:  

Bollywood News

Nobody can replace Kareena in Jab We Met sequel, says Shahid Kapoor

The actor is currently basking in the huge success of his debut streaming show Farzi.

Shahid Kapoor (Photo by RYAN LIM/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Shahid Kapoor, who is currently basking in the huge success of his debut streaming show Farzi, recently opened up about the possibility of a sequel to his 2007 blockbuster Jab We Met, co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan.

“It really depends on the quality of that script,” Kapoor said during an interview. “So, if there is a script that demands a sequel and I feel it is the kind of script that you read and say ‘man, this will be better than the original, this can match up to the original’ I would do it but if I feel it is not and I am just trying to use the brand value of the original thing to do then I feel that that ‘why are you doing it, don’t do it’.”

When asked about who he thinks from the current generation of actors would pull off Geet and Aditya from the film, Shahid said, “I cannot comment on my role, but for Geet (Kareena Kapoor’s character), I really doubt anybody else will be able to do that kind of justice.”

Also showering praises on the director, he said, “That is the magic of Imtiaz Ali. He made a film so relevant and I don’t think a love story like that has come out after that. It is his vision that is giving us love and we should thank him for that. The film is my DDLJ, it is iconic.”

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
It’s an exciting time for female artists in cinema: Huma
Entertainment
Shraddha keeps her promise by celebrating her birthday with media in a special way
Entertainment
Aamir’s Laal Singh Chaddha strikes a cord with audience months after release
Entertainment
Deepika set to present award at the Oscars 2023
Entertainment
Sushmita Sen reveals she suffered a heart attack
Entertainment
Rajkummar Rao’s Sri to debut in September
Entertainment
Manoj Bajpayee opens up about a ‘passing suicidal thought’ during depressive period 
Entertainment
Tigerians hail superstar on his birthday- #NoOneLikeTiger trends on social media platforms
Entertainment
Several facets to my personality that I’d like to show: Kapil on his…
Entertainment
Rajkummar Rao & Bhumi Pednekar’s social media feed takes a black and white…
Entertainment
Kartik Aaryan reteams with Bhushan Kumar and Anees Bazmee for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3
Entertainment
Amitabh Bachchan to star in courtroom thriller Section 84
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW