No male lead opposite Katrina Kaif in Ali Abbas Zafar’s next

Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar and Katrina Kaif are all set to team up for a superhero film. The movie has been in the news from the day it has been announced and Katrina’s fans have been eagerly waiting to see her in the superhero avatar.

Recently, while talking to ETimes, Ali revealed that there won’t be any male lead paired opposite Katrina in the film. He said, “Well, I don’t need a man opposite Katrina in this film. She herself is the hero as well. This film will be mounted on a huge scale and will be very new and different. Katrina won’t have a romantic track in it.”

The filmmaker further revealed that it will take more six months for the film to go on the floors. Ali said, “There’s still a lot of prep work left in the preproduction stages which we are currently in. Anyway, I have decided that it will be Poland, Georgia, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Uttarakhand where I will shoot the film.”







Ali and Katrina are very good friends and have earlier worked together in films like Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Tiger Zinda Hai, and Bharat.

Talking about other projects of Katrina, the actress is awaiting the release of Sooryavanshi. The movie, which also stars Akshay Kumar, was slated to release in March this year but due to the pandemic, the film has been postponed, and now, the makers are planning to release it next year.

Katrina also has a film titled PhoneBhoot in her kitty. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the movie also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.





