Website Logo
  • Monday, February 14, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 4,98,983
Total Cases 41,803,318
Today's Fatalities 1,008
Today's Cases 1,72,433
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 4,98,983
Total Cases 41,803,318
Today's Fatalities 1,008
Today's Cases 1,72,433

CRICKET

No lean patch for Kohli, insists India batting coach

Virat Kohli (Photo by Lee Warren/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

By: Sarwar Alam

India’s batting coach played down concerns Monday about the recent poor batting form of Virat Kohli, saying he was on the brink of scoring some “big runs”.

Kohli, 33, last scored an international century in August 2019, and made eight, 18 and nought in India’s recent 3-0 whitewash of the West Indies in one-day internationals.

The combative and sometimes controversial batsman, one of the best in the world, stepped down as India’s T20 captain last year and was then sacked as ODI skipper. He then resigned the Test captaincy in January.

“I don’t think he’s going through a lean phase,” batting coach Vikram Rathour told a news conference.

“At least in this format, T20s and ODIs he has done really well. I understand he had a poor series against the West Indies (in ODIs) but (there is) no conversation (on his form) as such.”

India and the West Indies will play three T20 matches in Kolkata starting Wednesday.

“He is batting really well in the nets and we are really happy with the kind of preparations he is putting in. I am certain that one of these innings he will score big runs,” Rathour said.

India will head into the matches with an eye on the T20 World Cup later this year in Australia, where Rathour said their batters were equipped to deliver.

“We are working towards the World Cup in Australia. Unfortunately we are struggling a little bit with the injuries at the moment, few people are missing out (including vice-captain KL Rahul),” said the former India batsman.

“(But) With the batting that we have I don’t think we have any issues. All our batters are capable of batting well in those conditions.”

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
Livingstone top overseas player at IPL auction, Mumbai pick Archer
HEADLINE STORY
Khan ignites war of words with Kell Brook
HEADLINE STORY
ECB lifts suspension on Yorkshire hosting international matches
Sports
Big hitters and a superstar namesake: Five to watch in IPL auction
Sports
Cricket players’ union admits failings in Rafiq racism case
CRICKET
India beat West Indies by 6 wickets in landmark 1,000th ODI
CRICKET
Women’s IPL to start ‘soon’, says Jay Shah
CRICKET
India beat England to win U-19 World Cup for fifth time
Sports
Australia confirm first Pakistan tour in 24 years
Sports
Pakistan paceman Hasnain suspended over illegal bowling action
Sports
Australia confirm first Pakistan tour in 24 years
HEADLINE STORY
‘Outdated status quo’ blocking racism reform at Yorkshire, says chairman
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Untitled
Gunmen attack high-profile Sri Lanka TV journalist
Brother acquitted for ‘honour killing’ of Pakistani social media star
Squeaky-clean Sunak: chancellor tipped as UK’s first Hindu prime minister
Indian shipbuilder accused of record $3 bn bank fraud
No lean patch for Kohli, insists India batting coach
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE