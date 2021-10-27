Website Logo
  • Wednesday, October 27, 2021
Entertainment

Nitu Chandra Srivastava talks about her Hollywood debut Never Back Down: Revolt

Nitu Chandra Srivastava (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Nitu Chandra Srivastava, who is known for her movies like Garam Masala, Traffic Signal, Oye Lucky Lucky Oye, 13B, No Problem, and others, is all set to make her Hollywood debut with the film Never Back Down: Revolt.

For the movie, the actress underwent intense martial arts training. While talking about it, Srivastava told ANI, “As an actor, you always aspire to do something new and bring to the table something that hasn’t been done before and this is my shot at it. I have practised different forms of Martial arts especially Taekwondo for a long time and with my role in Never Back Down: Revolt, I think it finally became a stimulant for this development in my life. These special skills were the catalyst in getting me the role, I have done my best to play the role of Jaya in my best capacity.”

“My hard work was well appreciated by the director Kellie Madison and now I’m waiting for the viewers globally to watch the trailer, the movie and it is gratifying. As exciting as it may be the role comes with its own set of challenges and I have grilled myself for hours rehearsing my moves and then performing. So far haven’t used anybody doubles and hope to keep it that way in the future as well. I can’t wait for the fans to see my new onscreen avatar, I am sure they will like what they see, I promise,” she added.

Never Back Down: Revolt also stars Michael Bisping, Brooke Johnston, Diana Hoyos, and James Faulkner. The movie is the fourth instalment in the Never Back Down series.

It is slated to release on 16th November 2021.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

