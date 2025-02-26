Nisa Local donates to Bharat Hindu Samaj Mandir in Peterborough

BHARAT Hindu Samaj Mandir in Peterborough has received a £611.26 donation from Nisa Local on Mountsteven Avenue through the retailer’s Making a Difference Locally (MADL) initiative.
The funds will support the temple’s community outreach programmes, including food distribution for homeless individuals, activities for elderly members, and local food bank contributions.
The temple, which serves around 3,000 people across Cambridgeshire and Lincolnshire, also provides health and well-being services, refugee support, and assistance to NHS workers.
Established in 1973, it has a diverse membership and has contributed to disaster relief efforts in the UK and abroad.
Billy Maher, owner of Nisa Local Mountsteven Avenue, said it was an honour to support the temple’s work.
Kishor Ladwa, president of Bharat Hindu Samaj, said the donation would help expand food distribution and elderly support services.
Kate Carroll, head of charity at Nisa, said MADL aims to assist grassroots organisations making a local impact.