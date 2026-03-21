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Nine-year-old girl stuns Battersea Parkrun by running 5k in under 20 minutes

Lily Janmohamed clocks 19 minutes and 45 seconds putting her among the fastest runners in the country for her age

Battersea Parkrun

Lily finished 142nd in a field of 1,009 runners and said she was not even thinking about breaking a record

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Ashya Rose
By Ashya RoseMar 21, 2026
Ashya Rose
Ashya Rose is a junior journalist with Eastern Eye. She graduated from Mar Ivanios College, Thiruvananthapuram, and holds a PG Diploma from Mathrubhumi Media School. With a strong background in journalism and media studies, she began her career writing for college newspapers and now covers business stories across all sectors.
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Highlights

  • Lily Janmohamed, 9, ran 5k in 19 minutes and 45 seconds at Battersea Parkrun.
  • Her time places her among the fastest runners in the country on Parkrun's age-grading calculator.
  • Lily was already the fastest eight-year-old girl in Parkrun history with a time of 20:16.
A nine-year-old girl from northwest London has caused a sensation after running 5k in just 19 minutes and 45 seconds at Battersea Parkrun.
Lily Janmohamed from Stanmore clocked the stunning time last Saturday which was 31 seconds faster than her personal best set in April last year when she became the fastest eight-year-old girl in Parkrun history.
Her father Faizal is hopeful she has broken a world record for her age group though official confirmation is still awaited.
Guinness World Records said the time was impressive but it does not track records in this category.

Lily finished 142nd in a field of 1,009 runners and said she was not even thinking about breaking a record.

"I just wanted to run a good race and see what time I could do. I'm over the moon with my time. Running makes me feel so free and strong like I can do anything," she told The Times.

Her time scored 88.86 per cent on Parkrun's age-grading calculator which rates anything over 80 per cent as among the fastest runners in the country and anything over 90 per cent as world-class.

Proud father speaks

Faizal Janmohamed, 41, who runs a marketing company told The Times that he was "incredibly proud" of his daughter.

"The way she combines her natural ability with her determination and love for running is amazing to see.

She just really enjoys it and finds it effortless. She has got an abundance of energy," he added.

In 2023 Louis Robinett set a Parkrun world record for a nine-year-old boy running 5k in 17 minutes and 40 seconds at Poole Parkrun in Dorset.

Liz Bosanquet a school running club coach who runs Riverside Runners for primary schoolchildren in Hackney noted that children were often underestimated as runners.

"We underestimate children's ability. They are running around all the time but somehow the idea of them doing a race still seems surprising," she said.

She added that children who ran before school started the day in a better mood and more ready to learn. "The kids are getting faster. They are catching up with the adults," she said.

lily janmohammedguiness recordbatterseastanmoreparkrunrunning

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