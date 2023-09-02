Website Logo
Nikki Haley labels US senate as ‘most privileged nursing home’

The current senate is the oldest in the US history

Nikki Haley participates in the first debate of the GOP primary season hosted by FOX News at the Fiserv Forum on August 23, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

REPUBLICAN presidential candidate Nikki Haley made a striking comment about the state of the US Senate, referring to it as ‘the most privileged nursing home in the country’.

This statement comes in the wake of Mitch McConnell, the 81-year-old Republican leader in the Senate, experiencing a second public episode of freezing during a press interaction in Kentucky.

Haley, 51, a former South Carolina governor and UN ambassador, acknowledged McConnell’s accomplishments but emphasised the importance of knowing when to step aside.

“I mean, Mitch McConnell has done some great things, and he deserves credit. But you have to know when to leave,” the Indian-American told Fox News.

McConnell’s recent health concerns have raised questions within the Republican party about his ability to continue leading.

The congressional physician cleared him to work but mentioned that he might be experiencing the after-effects of a concussion sustained in a fall earlier this year or issues related to dehydration.

Despite these incidents, McConnell has expressed his intention to complete his current six-year term, which extends until 2026.

Reports indicate that some Republican senators are discussing whether to address their leader’s health issue more directly.

Haley’s comments highlight concerns about aging politicians across the aisle, including Democrats like Dianne Feinstein, who is 90 years old and has announced her retirement for next year.

Additionally, Joe Biden, the 80-year-old president, is the oldest person ever elected to the position and could be 86 by the end of a potential second term.

Public opinion on his age remains divided, with more than 75 per cent of Americans in a recent poll expressing doubts about his ability to run for re-election.

The US Senate, with its aging members, has sparked debates about the need for upper age limits for elected officials and mental competency tests for candidates over a certain age.

Haley has advocated for such tests for those over 75, particularly emphasising the importance of mental acuity in making decisions that impact national security, the economy, and border policies.

While not leading in Republican primary polling, Haley has made her mark in recent debates and has shown her willingness to support former president Trump, who continues to dominate Republican politics despite facing multiple legal challenges.

The discussion surrounding the age and mental fitness of political leaders is likely to remain a significant topic in the US politics as the country navigates its evolving political landscape, according to experts.

