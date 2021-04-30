Nikkhil Advani confirms plans for direct-to-digital release for Bell Bottom

By: Mohnish Singh

As the possibility of theatres resuming operations with full occupancy in months to come starts to look bleak, several films that were originally scheduled to release in cinemas are heading to streaming media platforms.

The latest one to join the bandwagon is the much-awaited spy thriller Bell Bottom, starring Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi in prominent roles. Initially, the makers were completely against the idea of releasing the film digitally and had locked May 28 to release it in theatres.

However, the coronavirus situation in India took a tragic turn and several states had to reimpose lockdown to contain the spread of the virus in the second wave. Since May 28 release in theatres is next to impossible for Bell Bottom, the makers have reportedly locked the deal with Disney+ Hotstar for a direct-to-digital premiere.

Yesterday, we also reported that Bell Bottom is being sold to Disney+ Hotstar for a digital premiere. Confirming this development, producer Nikkhil Advani says, “I believe it is being considered. But the final monetizing lies with Pooja Entertainment.”

Bell Bottom, directed by Ranjit M Tiwari, is a joint venture between Emmay Entertainment and Pooja Entertainment. If Disney+ Hotstar manages to add the high-profile film to its catalogue, it will be its second premium acquisition featuring Akshay Kumar. The actor’s horror-comedy Laxmii also premiered on Disney+ Hotstar in November 2020.

Aside from Bell Bottom, Akshay Kumar has several other exciting films in the pipeline, including Sooryavanshi, Bachchan Pandey, Atrangi Re, Prithviraj, Ram Setu, Raksha Bandhan, and Mission Lion. The actor has also signed on to headline a streaming show on Amazon Prime Video.

