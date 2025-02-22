Nicolas Cage sued by ex over son’s brutal attack: Lawsuit alleges negligence & domestic violence cover-up

Nicolas Cage is facing legal action from his ex-girlfriend, Christina Fulton, who has accused their son, Weston Cage, of a violent assault that allegedly left her with severe injuries. Fulton has filed a lawsuit against both Weston and Nicolas, holding the Hollywood actor responsible for enabling their son's alleged history of violent behaviour.
According to the lawsuit, Fulton claims that Weston, a professional fighter weighing around 300 pounds, attacked her in April 2024 without provocation. The attack, which allegedly took place in his apartment complex’s parking lot, elevator, and lobby, resulted in multiple injuries, including a concussion, bruises, throat trauma, and PTSD. Weston was arrested in June 2024 on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and later pleaded not guilty.
Nicolas Cage and Weston Coppola Cage at the Running with the Devil premiere in 2019Getty Images
Fulton argues that Nicolas Cage had long been aware of Weston's history of mental health struggles, violent tendencies, and substance abuse but failed to intervene. She alleges that instead of seeking professional help for his son, Cage provided financial support, repeatedly bailed him out of jail, and even drank alcohol with him. She further claims that Cage purchased an apartment for Weston near his own residence, allowing him to continue his reckless lifestyle without proper supervision.
Nicolas Cage's legal team has dismissed the lawsuit as "frivolous and absurd," asserting that Weston is a 34-year-old adult whose actions are not his father’s responsibility. Weston's attorney has also criticised Fulton’s claims, suggesting that her lawsuit is an attempt to gain financial compensation and attention. He pointed out that Fulton herself informed law enforcement that her son was experiencing a mental health crisis at the time of the incident.
Christina Fulton at The Riches premiere in 2007Getty Images
Beyond the assault allegations, Fulton claims that her injuries have severely impacted her professional life. She asserts that she had to withdraw from acting and modelling commitments, lost brand endorsements, and suffered reputational damage. She is now seeking damages for medical expenses, lost earnings, and emotional distress.
This is not the first time Fulton has taken legal action against Nicolas Cage. In 2009, she sued him over a financial dispute, which was settled in 2011. Weston has also had past legal troubles, including domestic violence allegations and DUI charges. While the outcome of this lawsuit remains uncertain, it raises broader questions about parental responsibility when adult children struggle with mental health and legal issues.