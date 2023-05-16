Nick Jonas open to making more music for Bollywood movies

Nick Jonas (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

By: Mohnish Singh

American singer-songwriter Nick Jonas recently made headlines when he collaborated with Indian artiste King for the rendition of the popular Bollywood song, “Maan Meri Jaan,” which was originally featured in the 2005 Hindi film, King’s Song.

Jonas spoke to BBC Asian Network Breakfast host Nikita Khanda after the release of his first-ever Hindi track and revealed if he would like to make more Hindi music.

When asked whether fans can expect more Hindi music from him, the 30-year-old said, “Yeah, I think that this collaboration with King was an incredible experience and I am a big fan of his. When I first heard this song, I absolutely loved it and he is obviously killing it as well. This song was a first big step and I would love to do more collaborations and even do songs for Bollywood films.”

Jonas also revealed his favourite Bollywood film starring his wife, Priyanka Chopra. “I mean there’s almost 70 of them but I’ve watched pretty much all of them. Barfi! is my favourite of hers and Dil Dhadakne Do. At our Sangeet, we did a big number from Dil Dhadakne Do.”

When asked if he has picked up any Hindi phrases, the singer said, “A few. Her friends decided to teach me all the bad things when I first got there – all the bad phrases. They didn’t tell me what I was saying and then I figured it out later on but it’s amazing that there is bits and pieces that I now understand and I can string certain things together.”

