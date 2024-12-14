Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

NHS study to tackle inequalities in access to genomic medicine

The initiative will examine racial and ethnic biases in the NHS Genomic Medicine Service (GMS) through national and regional assessments of health inequalities.

genomics-iStock

A recent RHO review highlighted significant gaps in health equity data for genomic services. (Representational image: iStock)

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeDec 14, 2024
Eastern Eye
See Full Bio

THE NHS Race and Health Observatory (RHO) and NHS England have launched an 18-month research project to address disparities faced by ethnic minority groups in accessing genomic medicine.

The initiative will examine racial and ethnic biases in the NHS Genomic Medicine Service (GMS) through national and regional assessments of health inequalities.

The study, conducted in partnership with the South East and Central & South NHS GMS Alliances and the University of Oxford, aims to identify and remove barriers that limit access to genomic services for Black, Asian, and minority ethnic communities.

A recent RHO review highlighted significant gaps in health equity data for genomic services. The underrepresentation of non-European populations in genomic databases has contributed to misdiagnoses and unequal care, risking further marginalisation of minority groups.

Launched in 2018, the NHS GMS seeks to provide equitable access to genomic testing. In 2024, an NHS Genomics Ethics, Equity, and Legal Advisory Group began working to address inequalities within the system.

Professor Habib Naqvi, chief executive of the NHS RHO, said the project aims to ensure the benefits of genomic medicine are available to all, reducing existing health disparities. Dr Veline L’Esperance of the RHO emphasised the need for collaborative efforts to dismantle barriers and create a more inclusive healthcare system.

The project will explore public health promotion strategies to build trust and engagement with diverse communities. It will also address how biases in genomic data can be mitigated to improve access for underrepresented groups.

The NHS GMS operates through seven regional centres, tasked with ensuring equitable genomic services.

genomic medicine servicegenomic testinggenomic data biasesnhsgenomic

Related News

Gabba-Test-Getty
Cricket

Rain cuts short first day of Brisbane Test, Australia at 28-0

Economy shrinks for two consecutive months, first since Covid onset
Featured

Economy shrinks for two consecutive months, first since Covid onset

My Top 10 musical moments with Remee
Top lists

My Top 10 musical moments with Remee

More For You

Coffee, a widely consumed beverage, has been associated with reduced risks of several conditions, including heart disease, cognitive decline, and chronic illnesses. (Photo: iStock)
Coffee, a widely consumed beverage, has been associated with reduced risks of several conditions, including heart disease, cognitive decline, and chronic illnesses. (Photo: iStock)

Coffee could extend healthy lifespan by nearly two years, study finds

DRINKING coffee may extend a person’s healthy lifespan by almost two years, according to a study published in the journal Ageing Research Reviews. The research, which reviewed previously published studies, concluded that moderate coffee consumption could correspond to an average increase in healthspan of 1.8 years.

Researchers from Portugal highlighted coffee’s potential in promoting a healthy lifestyle, especially as the global population continues to age. "We know that the world's population is ageing faster than ever, which is why it's increasingly important to explore dietary interventions which may allow people to not only live longer but also healthier lives," said Rodrigo Cunha from the University of Coimbra, who led the study.

Keep ReadingShow less
Doctors warn of ‘petticoat cancer’ linked to tightly tied sarees
Constant pressure and friction on one's skin from the waist cord can cause chronic inflammation. (Photo for representation: iStock)

Doctors warn of ‘petticoat cancer’ linked to tightly tied sarees

IN A study, doctors have documented treating two women of "petticoat cancer" -- a condition possibly triggered by tying the waist cord of a saree's underskirt or petticoat tightly.

Constant pressure and friction on one's skin from the waist cord can cause chronic inflammation, leading to ulcers and sometimes, progressing to skin cancer, said the doctors, including those from Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College in Uttar Pradesh, India.

Keep ReadingShow less
Researchers discover how sleep keeps the brain ready for daily learning

Researchers discover how sleep keeps the brain ready for daily learning

WHILE it's well-established that sleep aids in forming and storing memories, a new study has uncovered how this process continues throughout a person's lifetime without depleting neurons or brain cells.

Researchers discovered that during deep sleep, certain parts of the hippocampus – a key brain region involved in learning and memory – temporarily go silent, allowing neurons to 'reset'.

Keep ReadingShow less
Study finds microplastics in all Indian salt and sugar brands

Study finds microplastics in all Indian salt and sugar brands

ALL Indian salt and sugar brands, whether big or small, packaged or unpackaged, contain microplastics, according to a study published on Tuesday (13).

The study, titled Microplastics in Salt and Sugar, conducted by the environmental research organisation Toxics Link, tested 10 types of salt — including table salt, rock salt, sea salt and local raw salt — and five types of sugar purchased from both online and local markets.

Keep ReadingShow less
Study links haem iron in red meat to 26 per cent higher diabetes risk

Study links haem iron in red meat to 26 per cent higher diabetes risk

A NEW study has found that haem iron, present in red meat and other animal products, is associated with a 26 per cent higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes compared to non-haem iron found in plant-based foods.

Previous research mainly relied on epidemiological data, but this study took a more comprehensive approach by integrating conventional metabolic biomarkers and advanced metabolomics, according to Fenglei Wang, a research associate at Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health, US.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2024 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications