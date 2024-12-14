NHS study to tackle inequalities in access to genomic medicine

THE NHS Race and Health Observatory (RHO) and NHS England have launched an 18-month research project to address disparities faced by ethnic minority groups in accessing genomic medicine.
The initiative will examine racial and ethnic biases in the NHS Genomic Medicine Service (GMS) through national and regional assessments of health inequalities.
The study, conducted in partnership with the South East and Central & South NHS GMS Alliances and the University of Oxford, aims to identify and remove barriers that limit access to genomic services for Black, Asian, and minority ethnic communities.
A recent RHO review highlighted significant gaps in health equity data for genomic services. The underrepresentation of non-European populations in genomic databases has contributed to misdiagnoses and unequal care, risking further marginalisation of minority groups.
Launched in 2018, the NHS GMS seeks to provide equitable access to genomic testing. In 2024, an NHS Genomics Ethics, Equity, and Legal Advisory Group began working to address inequalities within the system.
Professor Habib Naqvi, chief executive of the NHS RHO, said the project aims to ensure the benefits of genomic medicine are available to all, reducing existing health disparities. Dr Veline L’Esperance of the RHO emphasised the need for collaborative efforts to dismantle barriers and create a more inclusive healthcare system.
The project will explore public health promotion strategies to build trust and engagement with diverse communities. It will also address how biases in genomic data can be mitigated to improve access for underrepresented groups.
The NHS GMS operates through seven regional centres, tasked with ensuring equitable genomic services.