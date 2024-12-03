  • Tuesday, December 03, 2024
NHS urges public to act fast on stroke symptoms

Immediate action can save lives, but recent data shows that it takes an average of 90 minutes for people to call 999 after noticing symptoms.

Dr Amir Khan, supporting the campaign, says quick access to specialist treatment can save lives and reduce long-term disability.

By: EasternEye

THE NHS has launched a campaign to raise awareness about stroke symptoms and the importance of acting quickly.

Strokes are a leading cause of death in the UK, with 38,000 fatalities annually.

Immediate action can save lives, but recent data shows that it takes an average of 90 minutes for people to call 999 after noticing symptoms.

The campaign highlights key symptoms, including difficulty smiling, raising an arm, or slurred speech, and urges the public to call 999 if any one of these signs is observed.

Dr Amir Khan, supporting the campaign, emphasised the need for quick action, stating, “Every minute is vital. Quick access to specialist treatment can save lives and reduce long-term disability.”

Stroke risk is higher among people with conditions like high blood pressure, diabetes, and sickle cell disease, and within South Asian communities.

The NHS stresses the importance of recognising symptoms early, as seen in stories like that of Latika Patel, whose daughter’s quick response helped her recover after a haemorrhagic stroke.

“My daughter said that she knew I was having a stroke, but I had no idea and thought I would be fine. Even with my nursing knowledge, it took someone else to recognise the signs. Thankfully my daughter acted quickly and called 999,” Patel said.

Latika had suffered a hemorrhagic stroke. If it had not been caught in time, there would have been a great risk to her health and her future.  She is now on the road to recovery.

For more information on stroke symptoms, visit nhs.uk/conditions/stroke/symptoms.

