  • Wednesday, November 13, 2024
Trending Now:  

News

NHS launches new pill to help smokers quit cigarettes

Previously available under the brand name Champix, varenicline was withdrawn due to impurities but has now been approved as safe for use.

Used alongside behavioural support, such as counselling, varenicline helps around one in four users quit smoking for at least six months, according to NHS England. (Representational image: iStock)

By: EasternEye

THE NHS will begin offering an “improved” version of the stop-smoking pill varenicline to tens of thousands of people in England aiming to quit smoking.

Previously available under the brand name Champix, varenicline was withdrawn due to impurities but has now been approved as safe for use, the BBC reported.

According to NHS England, varenicline is more effective than nicotine patches or gum, and as effective as e-cigarettes in curbing nicotine cravings.

E-cigarettes may also be offered as a short-term option, often as a starter kit through local NHS stop-smoking services. Unlike varenicline, e-cigarettes are not licensed as medicines, meaning they are only available through locally approved NHS schemes.

Varenicline requires a prescription, so patients must consult their GP or an NHS stop-smoking service to access it. The medication works by reducing cravings for nicotine, blocking its effects on the brain, and managing withdrawal symptoms.

Used alongside behavioural support, such as counselling, varenicline helps around one in four users quit smoking for at least six months, according to NHS England.

Research from University College London indicates this pill could help more than 85,000 people quit smoking annually, potentially preventing about 9,500 smoking-related deaths over the next five years, the BBC reported.

The NHS currently spends around £2.5 billion per year on treating smoking-related health issues, with over 400,000 hospital admissions in England linked to smoking last year.

Related Stories
News

Trump picks Vivek Ramaswamy, Musk to lead efficiency department
News

Foreign-born workers in UK reach record 7 million: report
News

London assembly calls for public funding for Migration Museum’s new home
News

Sara Sharif’s father accused of abusing three girlfriends
News

Indian American tipped as Trump’s pick for CIA director
News

M5 closed after 17-year-old dies in accident
News

‘Care homes breach labour laws while recruiting foreign workers’
News

Trial starts over rape, murder of junior doctor in India’s Kolkata
News

British Indian spy Noor Inayat Khan’s George Cross to be displayed at RAF…
News

Ex-soldier accused of aiding Iran pleads guilty to escaping custody
News

AI tool used by Home Office for immigration decisions raises concerns
News

Starmer at Armistice Day in France, first prime minister since Churchill
Videos

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

It’s a wrap for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Anti-smoking pills NHS launches new pill to help smokers quit cigarettes
Samantha Harvey Samantha Harvey wins Booker Prize for space novel Orbital
Trump picks Vivek Ramaswamy, Musk to lead efficiency department
flexible-work-changes Foreign-born workers in UK reach record 7 million: report
Morrisons poaches key Asda executive
Ricky-Kej-Anoushka-Shankar Ricky Kej and Anoushka Shankar nominated for 67th Grammy Awards