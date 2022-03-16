Website Logo
  • Wednesday, March 16, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499

News

NHS launches Commonwealth project to increase organ donation

NHS launches Commonwealth project to increase organ donation

By: Pramod Thomas

THE NHS Blood and Transplant has launched a new project bringing together Commonwealth nations to share expertise in organ donation and transplantation to increase ethical organ donation and transplantation. 

The ‘Tribute to Life’ project, launched on Commonwealth Day on Monday (14) by health secretary Sajid Javid, is the culmination of three years’ work and represents progress towards obtaining health equality, both within the UK and the Commonwealth, a statement said.

As part of the project, countries will sign a Memorandum of Understanding effective at the start of the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games in July, with 42 of the 54 countries making the pledge so far.

The signatories will share safe and ethical best practices, learning and experience from transplantation programmes, teaching and training materials, and chances for shared learning including conferences and mentorships and expertise in developing tissue banks services. They will also share their experience on the promotion of organ donation with special emphasis on minority and hard to engage groups.

Also Read | Sajid Javid launches England’s rare diseases action plan

It will be an official legacy project of Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games and part of the Games ‘United By Birmingham 2022’ community programme, the statement added.

Javid doesn't rule out new Covid curbs before Christmas
British health secretary Sajid Javid (Photo by Tom Nicholson-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The Commonwealth Tribute to Life is the culmination of three years of dedicated work by NHS Blood and Transplant, Dr Dale Gardiner and Dr Satya Sharma MBE DL and I’m delighted to launch this initiative. Through sharing knowledge and awareness around organ and tissue donation and transplantation, Commonwealth nations can work together to save and transform the lives of thousands of patients,” said Javid.

As part of this, we want people from all communities, but especially those from ethnic minority backgrounds, to discuss organ donation and make the life-saving choice to become a donor.”

In the UK, 6,230 people are waiting for an organ transplant, of this number 1,934 are from black, Asian, mixed or other ethnic minority backgrounds, this represents around 32 per cent of the transplant list.

The 2022 Commonwealth Games are committed to bringing people together and celebrating the diversity of both the West Midlands and the Commonwealth,” said Dr Satya Sharma MBE, Deputy Lord Lieutenant of the West Midlands, who chaired the project.

Dale Gardiner, associate medical director – Deceased Organ Donation at NHS Blood and Transplant, said: “As the world comes together, we will be showcasing the importance of organ and tissue donation. This Memorandum of Understanding can save and improve lives across the world. For those of you in the UK, we need you to talk to your family and tell them your organ donation decision – leave them certain of it.”

The World Health Organisation Global Observatory on Donation and Transplantation estimates that there were over 146,000 organs transplanted in 2018 worldwide. It came from the generosity of over 40,000 living donors and nearly 39,000 deceased organ donors.

However, the rate of donation varies from zero donors in some Commonwealth nations to over 20 per million population in countries like Australia, Canada, Malta and the UK.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

US
Prosecutors ‘negotiating deal’ for 9/11 mastermind to avoid execution
News
India ‘reviewing’ procedures after accidental firing of missile
News
Covid vaccine IP waiver text: Key countries reach consensus
News
Johnson meets Saudi, UAE leaders as war roils oil prices
INDIA
Hardline Hindu groups demand wider India ban on hijab
UK
Queen urges the Commonwealth to show unity in troubled times
News
Homes for Ukraine : Website to house refugees in UK is “live now”
SRI LANKA
UK issues advisory on Sri Lanka travel amid supply concerns
News
Ukraine: India again calls for direct negotiations
News
Russia’s share of arms supply to India falls sharply since 2012: Report
News
UK to lift all remaining Covid-19 travel rules
UK
Historian tries to track down relatives of soldiers of British Indian Army
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Prosecutors ‘negotiating deal’ for 9/11 mastermind to avoid execution
Why changing the judicial selection process matters
‘Nearly all’ of UK’s top 100 companies have diverse boards
India ‘reviewing’ procedures after accidental firing of missile
Covid vaccine IP waiver text: Key countries reach consensus
NHS launches Commonwealth project to increase organ donation