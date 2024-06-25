NHS doctor’s suspension extended for third time

Dr Siddiqui told two female colleagues at Tameside NHS Hospital Trust, “Younger ladies like older men with experience in loving”

A NHS anaesthetist is facing disciplinary proceedings for making inappropriate remarks in the presence of two women colleagues. (Picture for representation: iStock)

By: Shajil Kumar

AN ASIAN-ORIGIN doctor, who was facing disciplinary proceedings for disrespectful remarks in the presence of female colleagues, has been suspended for a third six-month period, for failing to ‘engage appropriately’ with the disciplinary process, according to media reports.

Dr Muhammad Siddiqui, a senior anaesthetist who has worked in Bury and Tameside, reportedly made the comments in September 2021, a Medical Practitioners Tribunal hearing was told in May last year.

Dr Siddiqui told two female colleagues at Tameside NHS Hospital Trust, “Younger ladies like older men with experience in loving”.

One woman reported feeling “very uncomfortable and distressed” by his remarks. The tribunal said that Dr Siddiqui’s comments were unacceptable and disrespectful.

Dr Siddiqui was also rude to a male colleague, referred to by the Tribunal as “Mr B”, on June 14, 2018.

The next day Dr Siddiqui got into a lift with Mr B, despite the latter telling him not to, and dared him to file another complaint, as he had already filed one.

Dr Siddiqui told the tribunal he had been “deliberately goading” Mr B about his original complaint. The hearing concluded that Dr Siddiqui’s conduct indicated that he was intimidating Mr B.

The tribunal remarked that Dr Siddiqui’s actions amounted to serious misconduct.

The doctor also made “inappropriate comments” to a colleague known as Ms C, the hearing was told.

He refused to make written apologies to both, which was described as “inexcusable”.

However, the tribunal found that Dr Siddiqui had been remorseful in his spoken evidence and offered an apology to the NHS Hospital trust which was found to be “genuine and sincere”.

The tribunal also felt that Dr Siddiqui’s refusal to work with at least 11 out of 26 consultant colleagues was “unreasonable”.

The tribunal in May last year decided to suspend Dr Siddiqui’s registration for six months.

During a review of Dr Siddiqui’s case in November, the tribunal found he had not provided “evidence of remediation”. He was therefore suspended for six more months.

During the latest hearing on May 24, the tribunal decided that Dr Siddiqui’s fitness to practise “remains impaired” and suspended him for another six months.

As Dr Siddiqui was not present during this hearing, a letter was sent to him.