  • Saturday, August 14, 2021
NHS Covid test price slashed for international arrivals

Health secretary Sajid Javid (Leon Neal/Getty Images)

By: Shilpa Sharma

THE UK government has slashed the charges of NHS coronavirus tests for international arrivals to the country.

Test and Trace tests have been cut from £88 to £68 for people arriving from green-listed countries and for those coming from amber-listed countries who are fully vaccinated.

Besides, the price of two tests for amber arrivals who have not had both jabs has been cut from £170 to £136.

Meanwhile, prices of all providers of day two and eight tests are to be reviewed.

This is the second time the price of NHS tests has been reduced. Earlier the cost of a day two and eight package was £210.

The announcement comes after health secretary Sajid Javid asked the competition watchdog to investigate “excessive” pricing and “exploitative practices” among PCR Covid test firms.

Javid said the misleading pricing will be suppressed and providers failing to meet necessary standards will be removed from the government’s approved list.

NHS Test and Trace advertises its tests along with private companies’ packages which are available to purchase to fulfil the government’s testing requirements for international travel.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is investigating high prices of PCR tests

It said in a statement that it was exploring if individual PCR providers were breaching their obligations under consumer law, and if there were structural problems in the market for PCR tests that could affect price or reliability.

It would also examine if there was any immediate action that the government could take in the meantime.

“I am determined to protect consumers and hardworking families from exploitative practices and ensure high quality tests are available at a reasonable price,” said Javid.

“Too many providers are acting like cowboys and that needs to stop. The public should be allowed to enjoy their summer holidays without having to face excessive costs or anxiety.

“Any provider found to be misleading the public will be kicked off.”

Holidaymakers have complained of high prices and poor service from many of the 400-plus firms offering PCR tests. There have also been reports that some of these firms have not got full accreditation.

The government said test providers must use laboratories that are either accredited or undergoing accreditation by the independent United Kingdom Accreditation Service, and that businesses that fail to meet standards will be removed from its list of approved providers.

Eastern Eye

