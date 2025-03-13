NHS approves new daily pill for endometriosis treatment in the UK

Cervical cancer is often caused by persistent infection with high-risk strains of the human papillomavirus (HPV), particularly HPV types 16 and 18. These infections are quite common, but in some cases, they can lead to abnormal cell growth, making early detection vital. The smear test itself is a quick and simple procedure that can be done at your GP’s office. It may cause some mild discomfort, but it is not painful.

Missing your scheduled cervical screening could increase the risk of developing cancer, even if you feel healthy. This screening is one of the most effective ways to catch pre-cancerous cells before they have the chance to develop into something more serious. The NHS sends reminders for cervical screening, so you must keep your contact details updated with your GP to ensure you receive these invitations.

By attending regular cervical screenings, women in their 30s can significantly reduce the risk of cervical cancer. Early detection allows for early treatment and, in most cases, prevents the development of cancer altogether.

2. Breast health screening

Although routine mammograms are not typically offered to women until the age of 50 in the UK, breast health awareness remains critically important in your 30s. Breast cancer can occur at any age, and early detection is key to successful treatment.

Regular self-examinations are the most accessible form of breast health screening for women in their 30s. By performing a breast self-exam once a month, women can become familiar with the normal look and feel of their breasts, making it easier to detect any changes, such as lumps, skin dimpling, nipple discharge, or changes in size or shape. The best time to perform a self-exam is a few days after your period when breasts are less tender.

While mammograms are generally offered to women over 50, those with a family history of breast or ovarian cancer should discuss with their GP whether early or more frequent mammograms are necessary. Women with a genetic predisposition to breast cancer may also be eligible for earlier screenings.

Taking breast health seriously in your 30s is crucial because catching any changes early can significantly increase the chances of effective treatment. If you notice anything unusual during a self-exam, it’s important to consult your GP right away for further evaluation.

3. Sexually transmitted infection screening

Sexual health is a vital component of overall well-being, and regular screening for sexually transmitted infections (STIs) is essential for all sexually active women, regardless of age. Many STIs, such as chlamydia, gonorrhoea, HIV, and syphilis, can have serious long-term consequences if left untreated, including infertility and other health complications.

Chlamydia is particularly concerning in the UK, where it is the most common STI, especially among young adults. Unfortunately, many STIs, including chlamydia, often present with no symptoms, making regular screening even more important. Women in their 30s who are sexually active, especially those with new or multiple partners, should consider regular STI testing as part of their routine health care.

Testing for STIs is quick and easy, with many tests involving a simple urine sample, blood test, or swab. The NHS offers STI testing at GPs and sexual health clinics, and home testing kits are also available for convenience. Regular STI screenings can prevent the spread of infections to others and allow for timely treatment to avoid serious health complications.

Even women in long-term, monogamous relationships may consider STI screening if there are concerns about previous infections or potential exposure. HIV testing is also crucial, as early detection allows for effective treatment that improves quality of life and reduces the risk of transmission to others.

Prioritising health in your 30s

In your 30s, maintaining a proactive approach to healthcare is essential for long-term well-being. By prioritising cervical screenings, staying vigilant about breast health, and undergoing regular STI testing, women can protect their health and prevent serious conditions from developing. Early detection is key, and many of these tests are quick, non-invasive, and readily available through the NHS or your GP. Making time for these essential screenings now will help safeguard your future health, allowing you to live a healthier, more fulfilling life.

Taking control of your health begins with being informed and taking preventive action. Be sure to schedule your next medical screening and encourage the women around you to do the same – your health is worth it.