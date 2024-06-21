Nez Hasan: Brilliant brows and exquisite eyelashes

The beauty expert talks about all things connected to having amazing eyebrows and lashes.

Nez Hasan

By: Neelam Mistry-Thaker

EVERY woman will tell you about the importance of having great eyebrows. Nez Hasan recognised this when she quit her 9-5 office job to train in all things connected to beautiful brows.

The big-thinking entrepreneur has since then created a brand under her own name, gained a lot of press attention, and offered game-changing products to a strong clientele base.

She has also opened her own salon in central London, offering services including microblading, powder brows, microshading, lash procedures, lip blush, pigment wiper, threading, brow lamination, and hair vitamin treatments.

Eastern Eye caught up with the beauty expert to find out about all things connected to having amazing eyebrows and lashes.

What fascinated you about brows?

Everyone has a different facial structure. It fascinates me that I can recreate a whole new desirable look by just reshaping brows correctly according to a specific facial structure, to give confidence and youth. I also love the positive reaction from clients, how they have become more confident. That genuinely makes me happy.

What is your top tip for maintaining good brows consistently?

After having your brows microbladed, we recommend our clients to have them topped up every 12-18 months depending on their results. We also recommend brow lamination, which lifts your brows, makes them appear thicker and keeps them in place. Adding a tint also makes them look fuller. You can get your brows laminated every six-eight weeks.

What is good microblading advice?

Do as much research as possible before choosing who to do it with. We also do pigment wiper which is tattoo removal; we have had clients with some of the worst brows ever, from thick black to bright red and blue brows. Apart from finding the results immediately after a treatment, make sure to ask whoever you have chosen if they have any results with healed microblading. This way you’ll be able to tell if once the brows are healed, it’s still as good. Also, find out the pigment they use and check their reviews.

Tell us about microshading and its benefits.

Microshading is carried out using both a blade for the strokes and a one-point needle for the shading. We highly recommend this option if you have an oily t-zone, and for clients with medium to darker skin tones or with very thin or no brow hairs. Microshading gives longer lasting results if this applies to you. For no brows, it will give you a much fuller look. On darker skin tones it will give a more defined look. On much darker skin I only advise this treatment or just powder brows.

And what about powder brow treatments?

Powder brows is achieved using a one point needle. The tail of the brow is shaded darker and faded into a light beginning like a soft ombre make up effect. Powder brows are recommended for darker skin tones, oily t-zones or anyone with medium to thicker brow hair.

What top lash lift tip you would give?

As amazing as they make you look, lash lifts over time can be damaging. A lash oil is recommended, such as the Hairgredients Vitamin Infused Lash Oil, which contains 100 per cent natural ingredients to nourish, strengthen and lengthen your lashes. This enables any lash lift treatments to continue, as long as you look after them.

How popular is brow lamination?

It has grown in popularity and become an easy way to have thicker-looking lashes without a permanent effect. Getting your brows laminated means all you have to do is brush them up to your desired shape and they’ll stay like that all day. But this treatment can also damage your brows in the long run, so we recommend using the Hair gredients Vitamin Infused Brow Mask to restore and maintain healthy brows.

Tell us about your vitamin-infused oil mask for your brows.

The vitamin-infused brow mask for the eyebrows is designed to deeply condition. It has eight powerful natural oils, containing hydration and moisturising ingredients that condition, fatty acids that strengthen and vitamins that encourage growth.

What is the top tip to knowing the right brow and lash treatment?

It all depends on what you’re after. Start with a few vitamin treatments to see if there’s room for your brows to grow naturally, and then book in microblading if you want to have your brows done. If you don’t want to commit to semi permanent make-up, there are also brow therapy packages consisting of brow vitamin, lamination, shape and tint.

You also get our Hair gredients brow kit to continue your brow health journey at home.

What about the right lash treatment?

We recommend the lash liner treatment. For this, we create a thin line where your lashes are. This treatment defines your eyes and gives lashes a darker depth of expression. Once your brows are healed after the procedure, I would suggest trying a lash lift and tint – with these treatments combined, you’ll never need mascara again.

Does rosemary oil really help hair growth?

Yes. We are introducing our new and improved vitamin-infused hair oil formula with 10 amazing ingredients, including rosemary oil. Each ingredient is designed to nurture your scalp and locks. Starting with keeping your scalp clean and free from dry flakes, to giving you fuller thicker locks, which will keep your hair smooth and shiny.

Do you also work with men?

Yes. We are all human and have similar concerns and insecurities. Men too struggle with the appearance of their brows. For men, I usually do a different technique, so it’s not too feminine.

What are your future plans?

I’m creating courses for future artists, unveiling everything you didn’t know or were not taught about microblading. It will unlock insider secrets, master new techniques, and elevate your skills. Everything is online, so all the courses can be completed from home at your own convenience.

www.nezhasan.com and Instagram: @nezhasanofficial.