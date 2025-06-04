Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

New World: Aeternum season 8– the ultimate survival challenge

Testing your survival skills or diving into PvP

New World: Aeternum season 8

One of the most talked-about additions is the hardcore seasonal world

New World
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJun 04, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
See Full Bio

Amazon Games’ New World: Aeternum continues to evolve with each seasonal update, and season 8 – titled Season of the Divide – is no exception. Launched on 13 May 2025, this update introduces a range of new features aimed at both casual and hardcore players. Whether you're chasing cosmetic rewards, testing your survival skills or diving into PvP, there’s plenty to discover.

Hardcore seasonal world: one life, high rewards

One of the most talked-about additions is the hardcore seasonal world, launching in early June. In this high-risk mode, players start in an “unfallen” state with faster levelling and gear acquisition. The goal is simple: survive without dying. If your character dies, you’ll still be able to play – but you forfeit access to exclusive unfallen rewards. It’s a tough mode designed for those who enjoy a challenge and want to prove their skill.

PvP content expanded

Season 8 brings new energy to PvP. The Coral Divide map adds fresh terrain to the popular Outpost Rush mode, while limited-time 10v10 capture the flag and a new 3v3 arena map offer more ways to test your combat prowess. With the new “ready up” feature, matches start quicker when players are ready, and spectator mode now lets you follow the action even after you’re taken out.

Open world PvP also gets a strategic upgrade with destructible faction camps. These camps can be used as respawn points and targeted by the enemy – making battlefield control more dynamic than ever.

New world bosses and events

For PvE fans, season 8 adds powerful level 70 bosses like Mammoth Mahantaram, Scarab boss Khepri and Fire Naga Ifrit. These appear in open-world events and drop upgraded loot for those who succeed. Seasonal events such as Springtide Bloom, Faction Fest: Expeditions, and Fury of the Spriggan also return with refreshed rewards and cosmetics.

Barbershop and character customisation

Want to change your look? The new barbershop feature lets players customise their character’s appearance using tokens, which can be earned or bought. Every player gets one free token through the season pass, giving everyone a chance to try it out.

Season pass rewards: free and premium

The season 8 pass includes both free and premium tracks:

  • Free track: Includes two new artifacts (lich gloves and vampire vestments), six Sinner’s Set tool skins, two helm skins (oblivion’s herald and corruption’s witness), five dye sets, and two emotes.
  • Premium track: For 20,000 marks of fortune, players can unlock nine Fallen Set weapon skins, five Blackguard Set armour skins, and five more dye sets.

There’s also an overall focus on better progression, rewarding regular play with a wide variety of cosmetics and useful items.

Combat tweaks and quality of life improvements

Combat has been rebalanced with changes to target lock, especially for controller users. Aim assist has been adjusted to encourage skill-based play, and target lock now breaks if your opponent moves behind the camera or if you aim down sights.

Five new survival potions have also been introduced to support different playstyles:

  • Burst regen potion: Heals over time
  • Health shot potion: Lighter healing, but usable more often
  • Shield potion: Reduces damage for three hits
  • Grit potion: Grants uninterruptible status
  • Lifesteal potion: Boosts health recovery from attacks

Performance improvements are also part of the update, including better visuals for Nvidia GPUs and DirectX 12 being enabled by default on Steam.

Dive into the latest

- YouTubeYouTube/ New World: Aeternum

Season 8 of New World: Aeternum delivers a rich blend of survival-focused gameplay, rewarding progression systems and improved PvP mechanics. With content catering to all types of players – from fashion lovers to hardcore grinders – it’s one of the game’s most diverse updates to date.

If you’re looking to dive into the latest content or return after a break, season 8 offers plenty of reasons to explore Aeternum again.

Play New World: Aeternum now – available on Amazon here.

amazon gamesbarbershopdirectx 12eventshardcore seasonal worldnew worldquality of life improvementsseason 8season of the divideseason pass rewardsnew world: aeternum

Related News

iPhone 17 Air: Ultra-Thin Design Meets Next-Gen Performance
Business

iPhone 17 Air rumoured to be Apple’s thinnest phone yet – here’s everything we know so far

Rachel Reeves
UK

Reeves confirms £15.6bn for transport projects outside London

Avengers: Doomsday Faces £800M Budget—Can It Break Even?
Entertainment

‘Avengers: Doomsday’ set to be world’s costliest film at £800 million, but can it even break even?

Jessie J
Health

Jessie J reveals early-stage breast cancer diagnosis ahead of summer tour

More For You

Starmer-Trump-Getty

Imports of UK steel to the US are worth over £400 million and account for around 7 per cent of the UK’s steel exports.

Getty Images

UK temporarily exempt from Trump's 50 per cent steel tariff hike

THE UK has been temporarily excluded from a new US tariff hike that doubles duties on steel and aluminium imports from 25 per cent to 50 per cent.

Under an executive order signed by US president Donald Trump, the increased tariffs came into effect on Wednesday, but the UK rate remains at 25 per cent for now, BBC reported.

Keep ReadingShow less
Tesla-Getty

Tesla’s current focus remains on importing vehicles into the country, despite Musk previously stating that India’s import duties were too high. (Photo: Getty Images)

India finalises EV policy; Tesla not keen on local production, says minister

TESLA is not looking to manufacture cars in India, a minister said on Monday, as the government finalised its long-awaited electric vehicle (EV) policy aimed at encouraging foreign automakers to invest in local production.

The new policy offers reduced import taxes for foreign EV makers that commit to setting up domestic manufacturing facilities. While it was initially designed to attract Tesla, CEO Elon Musk put plans to invest in India on hold last year. Tesla’s current focus remains on importing vehicles into the country, despite Musk previously stating that India’s import duties were too high.

Keep ReadingShow less
China Bangladesh

Bangladesh's Ministry of Commerce advisor Sheikh Bashir Uddin (3L) and China's ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen (2R) inspect mango caskets during a ceremony at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on May 28, 2025.

Getty Images

Bangladesh begins mango exports to China amid shifting diplomatic ties

BANGLADESH sent off its first shipment of mangoes to China on Wednesday, marking a symbolic export as Beijing seeks closer ties with Dhaka following strained relations between Bangladesh and India.

The move comes after political upheaval earlier in 2024, which ended the rule of Sheikh Hasina, who fled to New Delhi. Since then, Bangladesh has been drawing closer to China, India's regional rival.

Keep ReadingShow less
UK steel

Workers in the rail and sections hot end rolling mill at the British Steel site in Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire, eastern England on April 17, 2025.

Getty Images

UK steelmakers warn of impact from Trump’s 50 per cent tariff

UK STEELMAKERS have said that US president Donald Trump’s decision to double import taxes on steel and aluminium to 50 per cent is “yet another body blow” to the industry.

Trade group UK Steel warned that the new tariff, which comes into effect on Wednesday, could lead to some orders being delayed or cancelled, BBC reported.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc