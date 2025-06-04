New World: Aeternum season 8– the ultimate survival challenge

Amazon Games’ New World: Aeternum continues to evolve with each seasonal update, and season 8 – titled Season of the Divide – is no exception. Launched on 13 May 2025, this update introduces a range of new features aimed at both casual and hardcore players. Whether you're chasing cosmetic rewards, testing your survival skills or diving into PvP, there’s plenty to discover.

Hardcore seasonal world: one life, high rewards

One of the most talked-about additions is the hardcore seasonal world, launching in early June. In this high-risk mode, players start in an “unfallen” state with faster levelling and gear acquisition. The goal is simple: survive without dying. If your character dies, you’ll still be able to play – but you forfeit access to exclusive unfallen rewards. It’s a tough mode designed for those who enjoy a challenge and want to prove their skill.

PvP content expanded

Season 8 brings new energy to PvP. The Coral Divide map adds fresh terrain to the popular Outpost Rush mode, while limited-time 10v10 capture the flag and a new 3v3 arena map offer more ways to test your combat prowess. With the new “ready up” feature, matches start quicker when players are ready, and spectator mode now lets you follow the action even after you’re taken out.

Open world PvP also gets a strategic upgrade with destructible faction camps. These camps can be used as respawn points and targeted by the enemy – making battlefield control more dynamic than ever.

New world bosses and events

For PvE fans, season 8 adds powerful level 70 bosses like Mammoth Mahantaram, Scarab boss Khepri and Fire Naga Ifrit. These appear in open-world events and drop upgraded loot for those who succeed. Seasonal events such as Springtide Bloom, Faction Fest: Expeditions, and Fury of the Spriggan also return with refreshed rewards and cosmetics.

Barbershop and character customisation

Want to change your look? The new barbershop feature lets players customise their character’s appearance using tokens, which can be earned or bought. Every player gets one free token through the season pass, giving everyone a chance to try it out.

Season pass rewards: free and premium

The season 8 pass includes both free and premium tracks:

Free track : Includes two new artifacts (lich gloves and vampire vestments), six Sinner’s Set tool skins, two helm skins (oblivion’s herald and corruption’s witness), five dye sets, and two emotes.

: Includes two new artifacts (lich gloves and vampire vestments), six Sinner’s Set tool skins, two helm skins (oblivion’s herald and corruption’s witness), five dye sets, and two emotes. Premium track: For 20,000 marks of fortune, players can unlock nine Fallen Set weapon skins, five Blackguard Set armour skins, and five more dye sets.

There’s also an overall focus on better progression, rewarding regular play with a wide variety of cosmetics and useful items.

Combat tweaks and quality of life improvements

Combat has been rebalanced with changes to target lock, especially for controller users. Aim assist has been adjusted to encourage skill-based play, and target lock now breaks if your opponent moves behind the camera or if you aim down sights.

Five new survival potions have also been introduced to support different playstyles:

Burst regen potion : Heals over time

: Heals over time Health shot potion : Lighter healing, but usable more often

: Lighter healing, but usable more often Shield potion : Reduces damage for three hits

: Reduces damage for three hits Grit potion : Grants uninterruptible status

: Grants uninterruptible status Lifesteal potion: Boosts health recovery from attacks

Performance improvements are also part of the update, including better visuals for Nvidia GPUs and DirectX 12 being enabled by default on Steam.

Dive into the latest

- YouTube YouTube/ New World: Aeternum

Season 8 of New World: Aeternum delivers a rich blend of survival-focused gameplay, rewarding progression systems and improved PvP mechanics. With content catering to all types of players – from fashion lovers to hardcore grinders – it’s one of the game’s most diverse updates to date.

If you’re looking to dive into the latest content or return after a break, season 8 offers plenty of reasons to explore Aeternum again.

