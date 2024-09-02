New dementia study aims to take care of carers

By: Eastern Eye

Researchers of a new study are looking to recruit carers from ethnic minorities for a new trial. The researchers want to recruit 500 carers of people living with dementia to participate in the randomised study. It is called iACT4CARERS and is aimed at supporting carers of people living with dementia, with online therapeutic tools. It is being undertaken by the University of East Anglia in Norwich, Norfolk. If successful, the study team plans to roll it out across England and make it available to carers through the NHS.

The study’s researchers, including study lead Dr Naoko Kishita, from the University of East Anglia in Norwich, Norfolk, are keen to recruit people as soon as possible. Ruby Ali, who is involved in the study, said: “I think it’s really important that people sign up to something that is specifically aimed at them. Many tools and interventions for carers are aimed at the general population and aren’t always suitable for minority groups. This is a chance to have a say and shape things for the better.

“It’s an important and worthwhile study, and I urge anyone who can sign up, to sign up. I cared for my mum who had Alzheimer’s and vascular dementia and I know how hard it is – and how important getting support is, too.”

Participants must be over 18, live in England and be carers for someone living with dementia. They also need to have internet access as well as online access via a tablet, computer or smartphone. The study will involve a series of 8 online psychotherapy sessions which participants can complete in thei­­r own time each week. At the beginning of and in the middle there will be access to a therapist. The study is in English though it may be possible to have a professional interpreter in certain circumstances.

Anyone interested is encouraged to sign up for the study before October 31, 2024, to secure their spot. If you are interested then please go to https://iact4carers.com/take_part to sign up or if you have any questions then please email [email protected]­­

You can also watch their short animations explaining the study using the links below:

English version https://bit.ly/43rH9BH

Punjabi version https://bit.ly/3pN1lQI

Urdu version https://bit.ly/3XMmB5P