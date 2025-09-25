Netflix’s 'Wayward' mixes teen horror, small-town secrets, and a standout lead performance

Skip to content
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranSep 25, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
Highlights:

  • Wayward follows a couple moving to a seemingly perfect small town in Vermont
  • The show examines the “troubled teen” industry through a sinister therapeutic school
  • Comedian Mae Martin delivers a strong dramatic performance as police officer Alex Dempsey

A small town with dark secrets

Netflix’s Wayward centres on Laura (Sarah Gadon) and Alex (Mae Martin) as they move to Tall Pines, a small Vermont community where residents appear blissfully happy. Beneath the town’s calm surface lies a network of secrets and sinister practices, particularly at a local therapeutic school for troubled adolescents.

The therapeutic school

The school, run by Evelyn Wade (Toni Collette), imposes strict rules and harsh treatment on teenagers while charging high fees. The show draws inspiration from real-life controversies surrounding the “troubled teen industry” in the US, highlighting the often dehumanising methods used in such facilities. The series also follows two young residents, Abbie (Sydney Topliffe) and Leila (Alyvia Alyn Lind), who attempt to escape the school.

Horror influences and familiar tropes

Wayward leans on well-known horror motifs, echoing films such as The Stepford Wives, The Wicker Man and Rosemary’s Baby. While some plot elements, such as Evelyn’s motivations and recurring motifs, are underexplored, the series maintains tension with hidden secrets, eerie settings, and the gradual uncovering of the town’s dark underbelly.

- YouTube

Mae Martin shines in dramatic role

Best known as a comedian, Mae Martin takes on a serious role as Alex Dempsey, a local police officer investigating the school. Martin’s portrayal of an earnest and empathetic character anchors the series, providing a relatable perspective amid the unsettling events.

Social commentary through drama

Beyond horror, Wayward offers a critique of institutions for troubled teenagers, highlighting systemic abuse and the imbalance of power between staff and residents. The series combines thriller elements with a reflection on contemporary social issues, aiming to engage a younger audience while maintaining suspense across its eight episodes.

horror social issues teenager suspense thriller

