Netflix drops the trailer of their much-awaited film Guilty

A day after unveiling the first poster of their much-awaited film Guilty, Netflix raised the curtain on its trailer on Tuesday. Featuring supremely talented Kiara Advani in the lead role, the film has been in news ever since producer Karan Johar signed Advani to headline it.

Guilty promises to be an edge-of-the-seat thriller. It revolves around a group of college students and what all transpires in their lives when one of the college girls accuses Advani’s boyfriend VJ (Gurfateh Singh Pirzada) of raping her on Valentine’s Day night. The trailer clearly shows that everyone of them is hiding something and that there is more to it than meets the eye.

The movie marks the first collaboration between Netflix and Dharmatic Entertainment, the digital arm of Karan Johar’s successful production house Dharma Productions. KJo has previously directed segments in Netflix’s omnibus series Lust Stories (2018) and Ghost Stories (2020). His segment in Lust Stories featured Kiara Advani as the protagonist and was received extremely well by audiences and critics alike. Now, all eyes are set on their latest collaboration.

In addition to Kiara Advani, who has become the latest toast of the town with the huge success of Kabir Singh and Good Newwz last years, Guilty also stars debutante Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Taher Shabbir and Gurfateh Singh Pirzada in significant characters.

Directed by Ruchi Nair, who has previously written screenplays for Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi (2004) and Calcutta Mail (2003) and directed films like Kal: Yesterday and Tomorrow (2005) and Hanuman Da’ Damdaar (2017), Guilty is slated to begin streaming on Netflix from March 6.

On the film front, Kiara Advani is looking forward to the release of her hugely anticipated horror comedy Laxmmi Bomb alongside superstar Akshay Kumar. She will also be seen in Indoo Ki Jawani, Shershaah and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.