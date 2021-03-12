Netflix acquires rights for Dev Patel’s directorial debut Monkey Man

By: Mohnish Singh







Streaming media giant Netflix has acquired most worldwide rights for Dev Patel’s directorial debut titled Monkey Man. According to reports, the streamer has paid approximately $30 million for the film.

The agreement with Netflix excludes Former Yugoslavia, Hong Kong, Iceland, Indonesia, Russia and Baltic States, Latin America, Pan-Asian PTV and China, Poland, and Spain where there are pre-existing deals.

Apart from directing, Oscar-nominated Patel will also star in the revenge thriller which follows an unlikely hero who emerges from prison to tackle a world entrenched in “corporate greed and eroding spiritual values”. He sets out to seek revenge on everyone who wronged him many years ago. Patel wrote the script along with Paul Angunawela and John Collee. The film is partly inspired by the Hindu myth about the deity Hanuman who is half man, half monkey.







Speaking to Deadline, Patel said, “I am so thrilled to be partnering with Netflix on this adventure. I hope this will be a fresh addition to the genre at a time in this industry where my story can become our story. Shooting a film during a pandemic has been quite challenging to say the least, but the opportunity to reimagine stories from my childhood and infuse them with my love of action cinema has been an absolute joy. Big love to Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee for championing us from the very beginning and Aaron Gilbert and the team at Bron for giving an unproven filmmaker like myself a voice.”

Monkey Man also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Sikandar Kher, and Sharlto Copley in important roles. Netflix is set to release the film in 2022.

Patel will also be seen in the upcoming Hollywood film The Green Knight as Arthur’s nephew Gawain. It is scheduled to release on 30 July 2021.







Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.





