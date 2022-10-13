Website Logo
  • Thursday, October 13, 2022
Trending Now:  

News

Nepal court extends custody of star cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane by five days

A teenage girl has alleged Sandeep of rape.

Sandeep Lamichhane of the Hurricanes looks on during the Men’s Big Bash League match between the Hobart Hurricanes and the Brisbane Heat at Blundstone Arena, on January 01, 2022, in Hobart, Australia. (Photo by Steve Bell/Getty Images)

By: Melvin Samuel

The Kathmandu District Court on Thursday extended the custody of star cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane by five days as he is being investigated for rape charges.

Lamichhane arrested earlier on October 6 at Tribhuwan International Airport has been in police custody since then. Earlier, the deadline for the investigation over the star cricketer ended on October 12.

“The Police had requested for additional seven days of custody for investigation and further statement. We requested the honourable court that seven days would be long and one side investigation has already been concluded, so we asked for three day time but the court extended five days of custody. The new deadline is the end of Ashwin, October 17. Again on the first of Kartik that is October 18, he will be presented before the court. We expect the Police would complete their investigation and bring their final report of the investigation,” Saroj Krishna Ghimire, lawyer of Sandeep Lamichhane told reporters.

The Kathmandu District Court had on October 13 granted permission to detain cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane, who was arrested on rape charges, for seven days for investigation. Lamichhane has been claiming innocence in court.

A teenage girl has alleged Sandeep of rape. The police will be able to detain Sandeep for a maximum of 24 days for investigation. A girl, 17, filed a case alleging Lamichhane for taking her to various places in Kathmandu and Bhaktapur all day on August 21 and brought her to a hotel in Sinamangal of Kathmandu where she was raped the same night.

(ANI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
UK wants stronger trading relationship with India, says foreign minister Cleverly
News
Indian High Commissioner promises to ramp up visa capacity in UK
News
Camilla may not be crowned with Kohinoor at Charles’ coronation due to ‘political sensitivities’
News
Ousting under-fire UK PM Truss would be ‘disastrously bad idea’, minister says
News
Lubna Shuja becomes first Asian and first Muslim president of Law Society
News
NHS declares ‘amber alert’ due to shortage of blood supplies
US
Joe Biden to celebrate Diwali at White House on October 24; Trump at…
Sports
Rafiq, Gale reprimanded for historical social media posts
News
Renowned Indian Classical Music duo Mohan Brothers all set to perform in London
UK
Met officer Nadeem Patel charged after woman run over and killed in Brixton
UK
Police launch urgent search for missing ‘high risk’ teenage girl
News
India-UK trade deal on verge of ‘collapse’ over visa comments: Report
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW