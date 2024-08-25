  • Sunday, August 25, 2024
Bus carrying Indian tourists plunges into Nepal river, 27 dead

The accident claimed the lives of 27 people, while 16 others were injured, spokesperson Nepal armed police Shailendra Thapa said.

Security force personnel work to rescue injured passengers after a bus carrying Indian passengers traveling to Kathmandu from Pokhara plunged into a river in Tanahun district in Nepal. (Photo: Reuters)

By: EasternEye

A BUS carrying 43 Indian tourists and crew members plunged into a river in Nepal on Friday, resulting in the deaths of more than half of those on board, according to a spokesperson for the Nepali armed police.

The accident claimed the lives of 27 people, while 16 others were injured, spokesperson Shailendra Thapa stated. All 41 passengers and two crew members were Indian nationals traveling from the tourist city of Pokhara to the capital, Kathmandu.

The roads in this mountainous region are known for being narrow and difficult to navigate, posing challenges for drivers, especially when maneuvering large vehicles around sharp curves.

Rescue teams managed to pull 22 people from the Marsyangdi river in the Tanahun district, located about 118 km (73 miles) from Kathmandu. Among them, 12 were seriously injured and were airlifted to the capital for treatment.

Thapa reported that at least six of the injured succumbed to their injuries in the hospital.

Police and army teams descended long metal ladders to reach the river, using ropes to retrieve the injured and deceased.

Video footage showed exhausted women and children lying among debris on the riverbank, while rescuers worked to save a nearly unconscious child.

India’s Uttar Pradesh, where the passengers had boarded the bus, is sending an official to assist with rescue efforts, as reported by news agency ANI.

(With inputs from Reuters)

