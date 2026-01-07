Skip to content
NEOS Hospitality to redevelop iconic Tiger Tiger venue in West End

Criterion Capital grants lease for former Haymarket nightclub's multi-million pound redevelopment opening late summer 2026

Tiger Tiger

Tiger Tiger closed in 2025 after operators stepped away from the site in response to changing audience trends and evolving nightlife behaviours.

Criterion Capital
Ashya Rose
By Ashya RoseJan 07, 2026
Highlights

  • NEOS Hospitality secures lease on landmark 13,000 sq ft Tiger Tiger site in West End's Haymarket.
  • Multi-million pound transformation to create all-day hospitality experience near Piccadilly Circus.
  • Criterion Capital selects NEOS after extensive search for long-term operator following Tiger Tiger closure.

NEOS Hospitality has secured a lease on the former Tiger Tiger nightclub site in Haymarket, marking the company's first London venue with plans for a multi-million pound redevelopment opening in late summer 2026.

The landmark West End location, owned by property investors Criterion Capital, will undergo a complete transformation across 13,000 square feet to create what the company describes as a world-first hospitality experience.

Tiger Tiger closed in 2025 after operators stepped away from the site in response to changing audience trends and evolving nightlife behaviours.

Criterion Capital subsequently conducted an extensive search for a new long-term occupier, attracting significant hospitality sector interest before selecting NEOS Hospitality.

Located on Haymarket, moments from Piccadilly Circus, Leicester Square and Theatreland, the site sits at the heart of London's entertainment and tourism scene, with over 100 million people passing through the area annually.

Vision and ambition

The project will retain the building's façade while completely overhauling the interior with reconfigured layouts optimised for all-day trading and state-of-the-art lighting and sound systems.

The venue aims to deliver immersive design and memorable experiences for both locals and tourists.

Omar Aziz, deputy managing director at Criterion Capital, said "We're thrilled to partner with NEOS Hospitality on this visionary project.

As long-term stewards of the West End, we are committed to curating our portfolio thoughtfully, reimagining underutilised spaces to create vibrant and exciting destinations."

Russell Quelch, CEO of NEOS Hospitality, added "Securing the Haymarket site is a very significant moment for NEOS.

Tiger Tiger was an icon of London nightlife and transforming this landmark location into something completely new is an opportunity we've approached with ambition and care."

Further details on the venue concept will be announced in early 2026.

property marketlondoncriterion capitaluk hospitality

