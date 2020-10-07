Neighbours say Brentford family was ‘lovely’ as investigation continues into the ‘murder-suicide’

INVESTIGATION continues into the ‘murder-suicide’ of three-year-old Kailash and his parents Poorna Kaameshwari Sivaraj,36, and Kailash Kuha Raj Sithamparanathan(42) at the family’s flat in Brentford, west London, on Tuesday(6) morning.







The bodies of Poorna and Kailash were discovered by the Met police. Sithamparanathan was also pronounced dead at the scene. He is believed to have taken his own life when officers forced their way into the flat, said Met Police.

According to reports their pet dog, a poodle cross breed, was also killed in the incident.

Police said they believe the mother and son may have been dead for several days, as neither had been seen since September 21.







Neighbours expressed their shock at the tragedy and said the couple, who married in 2015 in Kuala Lumpur, were ‘lovely’ and ‘very friendly’.

Sheri Diba, one of the Neighbours, said she regularly saw the family walking their dog but had not seen them for months.

Police said that next of kin have been informed and post mortem examinations will be held on Thursday(8).







Police initially received a call late on Sunday(4) from a family member raising concerns about the welfare of Poorna. Officers attended the address several times on Monday(5) but received no reply. After talking to neighbours a decision was made to force entry, an official statement said.

“This is a murder investigation and my team will work diligently to establish the sequence of events that led to their murders and the death of Kuha Raj Sithamparanathan. Our initial enquiries have established that Poorna and Kailash had not been seen or heard from for some time, perhaps since around the 21 September,” said detective chief inspector Simon Harding from the Met’s specialist crime command, who leads the investigation.

“We know the family often walked their dog, a poodle cross breed, in and around the local area and I would ask anyone who saw them at any time in the last month to contact police so we can begin to build a full picture of their lives.”







Peter Gardner, west Area BCU commander, said: “Our officers in the west area command unit are doing everything they can to support colleagues in specialist crime as we work to understand what has led to this terrible incident. Local residents can expect to see officers at the scene and patrolling the local area to provide reassurance, and if they have any concerns, I would urge them to speak to our officers.”





