Website Logo
  • Wednesday, January 12, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 484,655
Total Cases 36,070,510
Today's Fatalities 442
Today's Cases 1,94,720
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 484,655
Total Cases 36,070,510
Today's Fatalities 442
Today's Cases 1,94,720

BADMINTON

Nehwal ready to fight back after injuries nightmare

Saina Nehwal (ADEK BERRY/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Sarwar Alam

Injury-ravaged Saina Nehwal on Wednesday opened up about her prolonged fitness issues, saying the thought of giving up did cross her mind but she has taken it up as a challenge to see how many more injuries her body can cope with.

The former world number one was forced to miss a lot of tournaments in 2021, including the World Championships, due to multiple injuries.

Still not completely fit, Nehawal reached the second round of the India Open, where she was not even expecting to play.

She advanced after her opponent Czech Republic’s Tereza Svabikova suffered a back injury and retired mid-way, on Wednesday. Saina was leading 22-20, 1-0 at that time.

“I was able to take the tough training but one bad slip and my groin had lot of issues. I got a tear (during Thomas and Uber Cup Final) but I didn’t know that the knee was also going through some issues which got bad in French Open,” Nehwal said during a virtual press conference.

“Till that match, I didn’t know it was so bad and after that, I was limping. It is a challenge and I want to accept it. Let’s see what all injuries my body can cope with. It is not easy, sometimes you feel like giving up.”

Nehwal said sitting on the fence, waiting for injuries to heal is something that really bothered her.

“The mental part is very difficult because tournaments are happening, players are winning and I am just sitting and watching them play. It is a challenge but let us fight. May be there are some good days ahead.”

Nehwal had returned to action at the Thomas and Uber Cup Final in Aarhus, Denmark in October but had to retire midway in the round-robin match against Spain’s Clara Azurmendi due to what she thought was a niggle in the groin region.

She played in Denmark but again withdrew midway into the second game of the first-round match at the French Open.

“It was about three issues: I tore my cartilage, I had issues with patella and there was one more meniscus, or something which got really irritated. The knee went through a lot of trauma. Finally a stage came when I couldn’t walk after French open,” said the 31-year-old.

“I was worried about by groin but I didn’t know that my knee was in big trauma and when I came back and did MRI, my doctor was like: ‘I don’t think you can go for world championship or play till end of December’.”

The London Olympics bronze medallist said she is “happy with her rehab” and hope to regain full fitness by March.

“I had good practice for 7-8 days before this event but I wasn’t expecting to play India Open. I hope I can get some more practice sessions on court. I am happy to play in India, so let’s see how many rounds I can progress.

“I am 60-70 per cent now. I will have to go with weight training. I can’t sit back even a day. I would say by January-end, I will get back to my full physical fitness level. We have one month in February for training as next events are in March, so I will get 4-5 week for training on court as well.”

Asked if individual coaching is the way to go for Indian shuttlers, Nehwal said it depends on individuals but it does help if you have one in an individual sport like badminton.

“Personal coaching is good for individual sports, where everyone is playing at highest level. Carolina (Marin), Tai Tzu (Ying) all have individual coaches, they know where to work on, give more time, so definitely improvement chances are better.

“But some player are good in group training. I have seen (Kidambi) Srikanth and B Sai Praneeth are good in that but I feel, you need individual trainer, coaches.”

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Sports
Srikanth assured of first medal, Sindhu crashes out of World Championships
Sports
Saina pulls out of World Championships due to multiple injuries
HEADLINE STORY
PV Sindhu becomes first Indian woman to win two individual medals at Olympics
Sports
I have got a good draw but it’s not going to be easy: Sindhu
Sports
Sindhu falters at semifinals again at All England championships
Sports
All England Championships: Indonesia forced to withdraw after Covid-19 case on flight
Sports
Sindhu suffers demoralising defeat in Swiss Open final
Sports
Former doubles specialist Boe to coach Indian duo ahead of Tokyo Games
Sports
Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon downs Indian star PV Sindhu
Sports
Top-ranked Tai edges PV Sindhu at badminton tour finals
HEADLINE STORY
Indian badminton star Sania Nehwal tests positive for Covid-19 at Thailand Open
Sports
Saina Nehwal remains in the hunt for Tokyo Olympics
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
“What I always wanted to do was to work in…
Lata Mangeshkar continues to be under observation in the ICU
Bumrah bowls India to lead before openers fall
Nehwal ready to fight back after injuries nightmare
Sidebottom apologises for ‘poor choice of words’ on Yorkshire racism…
Sri Lanka prison chief gets death penatly for massacre
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE