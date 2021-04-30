Neetu Kapoor on Rishi Kapoor’s 1st death anniversary: We have accepted life will never be the same without him

By Murtuza Iqbal

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and he flew down to the US for treatment. After recovering, he came back to Mumbai and even started shooting for his movie Sharmaji Namkeen.

But in 2020, his health once again deteriorated and on 30th April he passed away. Today is the first death anniversary of the actor, and Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram to remember her husband.

She posted, “All of last year has been of grief and sadness around the world for us maybe more as we lost him .. Not a day has gone by when we have not discussed or reminisced him as he was an extension of our existence .. sometimes his wise advice:: his wise cracks : his anecdotes !! We have celebrated him all year with a smile on the lips as he will stay in our hearts forever 🌸 we have accepted life will never be the same without him !!! But life will go on …. 🙏💕💕💕🌸🌸🌸#rishikapoor.”

Rishi Kapoor’s last film Sharmaji Namkeen is yet to release and the makers are keen to release it in theatres. The movie also stars Juhi Chawla.

Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor is all set to make her big screen comeback with Raj Mehta’s Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The movie also stars Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani. The second shooting schedule of the film was supposed to kickstart this month, but has been postponed due to the pandemic.

While shooting for Jug Jugg Jeeyo in Chandigarh last year, Neetu Kapoor, Varun and director Raj Mehta were tested positive for Covid-19.