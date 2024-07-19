  • Friday, July 19, 2024
Trending Now:  

News

Neeraj Patil elected to Labour’s national executive committee

Neeraj Patil and his team campaigned throughout the UK, mobilising Hindu support for the Labour Party.

Neeraj Patil with prime minister Keir Starmer. (Photo credit: X/@neerajpatil)

By: Vivek Mishra

Dr Neeraj Patil, former mayor of the London Borough of Lambeth, has been elected to the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the British Labour Party.

This was confirmed by David Evans, the General Secretary of the Labour Party, in a letter dated 15 July 2024.

Dr Patil, a consultant in accident and emergency medicine with 28 years of service in the NHS, has been a Labour member for 20 years. He has served as the foundation governor for St Thomas’ Hospital and King’s College Hospital and on Lambeth Council for eight years.

In 2015, he played a key role in installing the Basaveshwara statue opposite the British parliament, unveiled by the prime minister of India, Narendra Modi.

He was appointed chair of Hindus for Labour, a recognised organisation by the Labour Party, aiming to connect British Hindu voters with the Labour Party.

Patil and his team campaigned throughout the UK, mobilising Hindu support for the Labour Party. Keir Starmer praised Hindus for Labour for their efforts in the Labour Party’s landslide victory on 4 July.

The NEC helps the Labour Party in setting strategic direction and policy development. It consists of 39 members, including Starmer, trade union representatives, MPs, and party members.

The NEC’s key functions are to contribute to winning elections, maintain voter support, and fulfil operational and constitutional responsibilities.

The first NEC meeting after the elections is scheduled for 23 July and will be attended by Starmer and deputy prime minister Angela Rayner.

Related Stories
News

39 dead in Bangladesh violence; rallies banned and internet shut down
News

Global tech outage disrupts airlines, banks, and media
News

Vehicles overturned, set on fire in unrest in Leeds
News

Hasina ‘cracks down on corruption’ as ex-employee amasses wealth
INDIA

Train derailment near Ayodhya kills two
UK

Former Post Office minister expresses ’embarrassment’ over scandal
News

FCA calls on firms to improve treatment of politically exposed persons
News

Starmer urges European cooperation on illegal migration
News

Family of Usha Vance, wife of Trump’s VP pick, known for academic excellence
News

Inquiry blames flawed planning and leadership for Covid failures
News

Hathras stampede: Bhole Baba says death was inevitable
News

JD Vance says South Asian immigrants enriched America
Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Neeraj Patil Neeraj Patil elected to Labour’s national executive committee
Bangladesh violence 39 dead in Bangladesh violence; rallies banned and internet shut…
Tech outage Global tech outage disrupts airlines, banks, and media
Leeds-police Vehicles overturned, set on fire in unrest in Leeds
Hasina ‘cracks down on corruption’ as ex-employee amasses wealth
Sunil Chhetri vows to elevate Indian football post-retirement