Neeraj Patil elected to Labour’s national executive committee

Neeraj Patil with prime minister Keir Starmer. (Photo credit: X/@neerajpatil)

By: Vivek Mishra

Dr Neeraj Patil, former mayor of the London Borough of Lambeth, has been elected to the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the British Labour Party.

This was confirmed by David Evans, the General Secretary of the Labour Party, in a letter dated 15 July 2024.

Dr Patil, a consultant in accident and emergency medicine with 28 years of service in the NHS, has been a Labour member for 20 years. He has served as the foundation governor for St Thomas’ Hospital and King’s College Hospital and on Lambeth Council for eight years.

In 2015, he played a key role in installing the Basaveshwara statue opposite the British parliament, unveiled by the prime minister of India, Narendra Modi.

He was appointed chair of Hindus for Labour, a recognised organisation by the Labour Party, aiming to connect British Hindu voters with the Labour Party.

Patil and his team campaigned throughout the UK, mobilising Hindu support for the Labour Party. Keir Starmer praised Hindus for Labour for their efforts in the Labour Party’s landslide victory on 4 July.

The NEC helps the Labour Party in setting strategic direction and policy development. It consists of 39 members, including Starmer, trade union representatives, MPs, and party members.

The NEC’s key functions are to contribute to winning elections, maintain voter support, and fulfil operational and constitutional responsibilities.

The first NEC meeting after the elections is scheduled for 23 July and will be attended by Starmer and deputy prime minister Angela Rayner.