Neeraj Ghaywan’s ‘Homebound’ exposing caste bias and migrant struggles becomes India’s official 2026 Oscar submission

Highlights:
- Homebound selected as India’s official submission for the 2026 Oscars.
- The film premiered at Cannes and Toronto to standing ovations.
- It stars Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor and Vishal Jethwa.
- Director Neeraj Ghaywan and producer Karan Johar expressed honour.
India is sending Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound to the Oscars. The hard-hitting drama, which follows two friends battling systemic prejudice, has been named the country’s official entry for the 2026 Academy Awards. This selection places the film in a global spotlight and has thrilled its cast and producers. It marks a huge moment for director Neeraj Ghaywan, whose last film was the critically adored Masaan.
Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor shine in Homebound’s Oscar-bound drama Instagram/homeboundthefilm
What’s the story behind Homebound ?
Right, so it is about two friends from a small town. Chandan, played by Vishal Jethwa, and Shoaib, played by Ishaan Khatter, are best mates. Their one dream is to get a job as a police constable. They see it as their ticket out and a shot at real dignity. But the world keeps pushing them down. The film does not shy away from the ugly stuff, such as caste bias, religious discrimination and more. Janhvi Kapoor is in there too, fighting her own battles against the same rubbish system. The narrative, inspired by a true New York Times story, also touches on the harrowing migrant exodus during the Covid-19 lockdown.
How did the film do before this Oscar selection?
It has had an impressive run. First stop was Cannes, where it premiered and received a standing ovation that lasted around nine minutes. Its success continued at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), where it was named second runner up for the International People’s Choice Award and received another rapturous reception from the audience. Not bad for a film that has not even hit cinemas here yet. That festival love absolutely paved the way for this Oscar nod.
So what does this actually mean?
This is a significant development. The Film Federation of India picks one film from dozens to represent the country. This year they chose this film instead of obvious commercial giants like Pushpa 2. It tells you something: they are backing a story with something to say.
Now the real work begins. The team has to campaign for it and get Academy voters in the United States to watch it. India has only had three films ever nominated in this category. It is a tough nut to crack. But with heavyweight names like Martin Scorsese executive producing and Karan Johar backing it, they have a fighting chance.