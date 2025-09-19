Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Neeraj Ghaywan’s ‘Homebound’ exposing caste bias and migrant struggles becomes India’s official 2026 Oscar submission

India officially selects Homebound for the 2026 Oscars, marking a milestone for its cast and filmmakers.

Homebound

Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor shine in Homebound’s Oscar-bound drama

Instagram/homeboundthefilm
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiSep 19, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights:

  • Homebound selected as India’s official submission for the 2026 Oscars.
  • The film premiered at Cannes and Toronto to standing ovations.
  • It stars Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor and Vishal Jethwa.
  • Director Neeraj Ghaywan and producer Karan Johar expressed honour.

India is sending Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound to the Oscars. The hard-hitting drama, which follows two friends battling systemic prejudice, has been named the country’s official entry for the 2026 Academy Awards. This selection places the film in a global spotlight and has thrilled its cast and producers. It marks a huge moment for director Neeraj Ghaywan, whose last film was the critically adored Masaan.

Homebound Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor shine in Homebound’s Oscar-bound drama Instagram/homeboundthefilm


What’s the story behind Homebound ?

Right, so it is about two friends from a small town. Chandan, played by Vishal Jethwa, and Shoaib, played by Ishaan Khatter, are best mates. Their one dream is to get a job as a police constable. They see it as their ticket out and a shot at real dignity. But the world keeps pushing them down. The film does not shy away from the ugly stuff, such as caste bias, religious discrimination and more. Janhvi Kapoor is in there too, fighting her own battles against the same rubbish system. The narrative, inspired by a true New York Times story, also touches on the harrowing migrant exodus during the Covid-19 lockdown.

- YouTube www.youtube.com


How did the film do before this Oscar selection?

It has had an impressive run. First stop was Cannes, where it premiered and received a standing ovation that lasted around nine minutes. Its success continued at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), where it was named second runner up for the International People’s Choice Award and received another rapturous reception from the audience. Not bad for a film that has not even hit cinemas here yet. That festival love absolutely paved the way for this Oscar nod.


So what does this actually mean?

This is a significant development. The Film Federation of India picks one film from dozens to represent the country. This year they chose this film instead of obvious commercial giants like Pushpa 2. It tells you something: they are backing a story with something to say.


Now the real work begins. The team has to campaign for it and get Academy voters in the United States to watch it. India has only had three films ever nominated in this category. It is a tough nut to crack. But with heavyweight names like Martin Scorsese executive producing and Karan Johar backing it, they have a fighting chance.

cannesneeraj ghaywanoscarstoronto international film festivalhomebound

Related News

Kim Kardashian on private jet to Korea
Hollywood

Kim Kardashian channels Bianca Censori in daring see-through outfit on private jet to Korea

Gwyneth Paltrow
Entertainment

Gwyneth Paltrow becomes Astronomer’s surprise spokesperson after Coldplay kiss-cam scandal

Nicola Peltz shares nude photo
Hollywood

Nicola Peltz shares nude photo taken by Brooklyn Beckham amid rising tensions with Beckham family

Urooj Ashfaq
Entertainment

Urooj Ashfaq's hilarious journey: Her top 10 comedy moments so far

More For You

Amrit Ramnath

Amrit Ramnath on Sakhiye, the melody that found its own words and the duet that changed everything

Instagram/amritramnath

Amrit Ramnath opens up on his creative risks and the magic behind 'Sakhiye’s duet with Sitara Krishnakumar

Highlights:

  • Amrit Ramnath says the word “Sakhiye” just happened and became the heart of the song.
  • Sitara’s voice added a new layer, making the duet feel alive and unexpected.
  • He mixes Malayalam roots with modern sounds, keeping the classical influence but making it fresh.
  • Ramnath opens up about taking risks in independent music and film work without overthinking it.
  • The song is all about love and celebration, already appearing in wedding videos and personal posts online.

In an exclusive interview with Eastern Eye, Amrit Ramnath talks about the making of Sakhiye, taking musical risks, and teaming up with Sitara. He doesn’t just walk into music; you can feel it’s stitched into him. Every word he says about melody, risk, and the urge to experiment carries that energy.

Amrit Ramnath Amrit Ramnath on Sakhiye, the melody that found its own words and the duet that changed everything Instagram/amritramnath

Keep ReadingShow less
Madonna

Madonna returns to Warner Records with her first new album since 2019

Instagram/madonna

Madonna signs Warner deal and confirms 2026 'Confessions' sequel with original producer Stuart Price

Highlights:

  • Madonna confirms new album for 2026, her first since 2019.
  • The project is a sequel to her hit 2005 record Confessions on a Dance Floor.
  • She has reunited with original producer Stuart Price for the work.
  • The pop icon has signed a new deal with her original label, Warner Records.

Madonna is making a major return to her musical roots. The global superstar has announced a new dance album scheduled for 2026, her first studio release in seven years. In a significant full-circle moment, the project will be released under Warner Records, the very label that launched her iconic career. This highly anticipated record is set to be a direct follow-up to her Grammy-winning album Confessions on a Dance Floor.

Madonna Madonna returns to Warner Records with her first new album since 2019 Instagram/madonna

Keep ReadingShow less
Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid shares emotional hospital photos amid ongoing health battle

Instagram/bellahadid/Getty Images

Bella Hadid’s haunting hospital post ignites fears of a hidden Lyme disease battle she can’t escape

Highlights

  • Bella Hadid shared worrying images from a hospital bed on Instagram.
  • The model apologised to fans for her frequent social media disappearances.
  • Sister Gigi and mother Yolanda offered public messages of love and strength.
  • The post has sparked fresh concern about a potential relapse of her chronic Lyme disease.

Bella Hadid has sparked major concern among her fans after posting a series of raw and emotional pictures from what appears to be a hospital room. The supermodel, known for her high-profile fashion work, shared a cryptic apology for her absence, directly linking it to an ongoing health struggle. The post has prompted serious conversation about the severity of her long-term Lyme disease diagnosis and the hidden realities of living with a chronic illness.

Bella Hadid Bella Hadid shares emotional hospital photos amid ongoing health battle Instagram/bellahadid/Getty Images

Keep ReadingShow less
Post Malone

Post Malone picks Guwahati for his first India concert

Getty Images

Post Malone confirms India concert in Guwahati for historic solo show

Highlights

  • The Grammy-nominated artist will perform his first-ever solo headline show in India on 8 December.
  • The concert will be held at the Khanapara Veterinary Ground in Guwahati, Assam.
  • Tickets for the highly anticipated event go on sale on 20 September via BookMyShow.
  • The Assam government is backing the event to boost concert tourism in the Northeast.

Post Malone is finally giving his Indian fans a full headline show, and he is picking a surprising location for it. The icon will play his first-ever solo concert in the country on 8 December at the Khanapara Veterinary Ground in Guwahati. This Post Malone India concert is a huge coup for the Northeast region and signals a major shift in where international artists are choosing to perform. The event is a key part of the state's new push to become a live entertainment destination.

Post Malone Post Malone picks Guwahati for his first India concert Getty Images

Keep ReadingShow less
Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor

Varun Dhawan interrupts Janhvi’s AI deepfake comments with a lighthearted quip

Getty Images

Varun Dhawan mocked for interrupting Janhvi Kapoor as she exposed AI deepfake risks during film promotions

Highlights:

  • Janhvi Kapoor spoke about the serious issue of AI morphed images at a trailer launch.
  • Varun Dhawan interrupted her with a joke about their new film.
  • A clip of the exchange sparked anger among social media users.
  • Many criticised Varun for being disrespectful and dismissive of a genuine concern.

A serious conversation about artificial intelligence took an awkward turn at the Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari trailer launch. Janhvi Kapoor was discussing the alarming rise of non-consensual AI morphed images when her co-star, Varun Dhawan, cut her off with a light hearted quip. The moment, captured on video, has since caused a firestorm on social media, with fans criticising Varun for his timing and lack of sensitivity on the pressing issue of digital safety.

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor Varun Dhawan interrupts Janhvi’s AI deepfake comments with a lighthearted quip Getty Images

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us