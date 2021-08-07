Website Logo
  • Saturday, August 07, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 427,371
Total Cases 31,895,385
Today's Fatalities 617
Today's Cases 38,628
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 427,371
Total Cases 31,895,385
Today's Fatalities 617
Today's Cases 38,628

HEADLINE STORY

Neeraj Chopra becomes second Indian to win gold in Olympics

Neeraj Chopra of India celebrates with his national flag after winning gold REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

By: Pramod Thomas

NEERAJ CHOPRA won the men’s javelin on Saturday (7) with a best throw of 87.58 metres to claim a historic first Olympic athletics gold medal for India.

The Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch won silver with 86.67 metres and Vitezslav Vesely claimed the bronze with 85.44.

Chopra, the 2018 Commonwealth champion, seized the lead with a throw of 87.03 on his first attempt, a distance no other competitor achieved during the final, winning India’s first gold of the Tokyo Games as his overjoyed team mates and coaches watched from the stands.

With medals assured, Vadlejch and Vesely attempted to reach the top of the podium on their final throws but each fouled.

Chopra became only the second Indian to win an individual Olympic gold medal after Abhinav Bindra won the 10-metre air rifle event at the 2008 Games.

“Your performance has further elevated what has been evident throughout the Games – that our athletes are not only capable of going toe to toe with the best, but are firmly establishing ourselves as the favorites,” Bindra wrote on Twitter.

“Our first individual Gold might have taken over a century to come, but the comparatively miniscule time taken for your to bring home the second is a solid indication that we, as a sporting nation, are on the rise.”

The evening was a disappointment for Germany’s Johannes Vetter, a favourite for the podium as the only competitor in the final to have thrown over 90 metres, who finished ninth.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
GMB’s Dr Amir Khan contacts police over increasing online abuse and death threats
INDIA
India shows greenlight to Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine
News
Mother ‘instantly knew’ her son was behind knife attack and was shot dead
News
UK warns Britons in Afghanistan to leave immediately
HEADLINE STORY
Rahul and Jadeja repel England before rain arrives
News
Sharma draws flak for trips to 30 countries in seven months
News
London mayor wants to make not wearing a mask on Tube a criminal…
Olympics
Olympics: Britain beat India to win women’s hockey bronze
Olympics
India wrestler Ravi Dahiya bags Olympic silver, goes down fighting in final
News
India moves to amber list as UK eases travel restrictions
Olympics
India creates history, wins Olympic hockey medal after 41 years
INDIA
Protests as low-caste girl raped, killed in India’s capital
Eastern Eye

Videos

Jaydeep Sarkar on Feels Like Ishq, casting of Tanya and…
Elnaaz Norouzi on Chutzpah, playing the role of a camgirl,…
Rocky Jaiswal on Lines, casting Hina Khan, upcoming production ventures,…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Olympic Games: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and other B-Town celebs…
7.5m vaccine doses from the US not sufficient for India,…
India’s Bajrang Punia wins bronze in wrestling
Neeraj Chopra becomes second Indian to win gold in Olympics
Shero first look: Sunny Leone stuns us in a never-seen-before…
GMB’s Dr Amir Khan contacts police over increasing online abuse…