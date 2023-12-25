Website Logo
  Monday, December 25, 2023
Neel Nanda, comedian of Indian descent, dies at 32

He died days after celebrating his 32nd birthday.

Neel Nanda (Photo credit: Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Neel Nanda, a stand-up comic of Indian descent known for Jimmy Kimmel Live and Adam Devine’s House Party, has died days after celebrating his 32nd birthday.

Nanda’s longtime manager Greg Weiss confirmed the news to the entertainment website Variety, saying he was a “great comic and human being”. No cause of death was cited.

The comedian had just celebrated his birthday, headlining a comedy gig at Jokers Theatre and Comedy Club in Toronto, Canada. He had promoted his “birthday” weekend show on December 15 and 16 on Instagram.

Nanda was best known for his five-minute set on Jimmy Kimmel Live, a late-night talk show, in 2017. He also appeared on shows such as Adam Devine’s House Party, Flophouse, and Coming to the Stage.

Nanda also hosted Unnecessary Evil, a weekly show at the Westside Comedy Theater in Los Angeles.

Born in Atlanta, Georgia to Indian immigrant parents, Nanda took to comedy as a child after watching the TV channel Comedy Central and would retell his favorite jokes at his middle school.

Several comedy clubs, including Jokers Theatre and Comedy Club, and fellow comedians shared condolence messages on social media.

“On behalf of our entire Jokers team, please accept our deepest sympathies as we mourn the loss of a brilliantly funny soul. We send love and condolences to Neel Nanda’s family, friends, and fans. May he rest in peace,” the Toronto-based club said in an Instagram post.

“It is with a very heavy heart we say goodbye to comedy great, Neel Nanda. Absolutely shocked by the news. Such a positive force for comedy and a huge loss to our community. Thank you for gracing our stage and piano, a great headliner, gone too soon,” representatives for the Port Comedy Club wrote on Instagram.

Comedian Matt Rife described Nanda as “one of the nicest, hardest working comedians I’ve ever called a friend”. “I hope you can be at peace brother,” Rife added in his X post.

“I didn’t know Neel Nanda personally, but reading several tributes is both heartbreaking and eye-opening. I echo so many in expressing there is help out there. Please remember you are never alone. People want to help you. There is a path through your pain,” wrote actor-comic Dane Cook on X.

According to American media, Nanda is survived by his parents and a sister.

