Neasden Temple celebrates 29th anniversary

The temple was inaugurated in 1995 by Pramukh Swami Maharaj

By: Pramod Thomas

THE 29th anniversary of BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, commonly known as Neasden Temple in London, was celebrated on 28 August with a series of devotional activities.

The event began with darshan and the abhishek of Shri Nilkanth Varni, followed by Vedic ceremonies for the ‘patotsav,’ commemorating the temple’s anniversary.

The programme included devotional bhajans and talks from swamis, who highlighted the historical significance of the temple and its impact on the community and visitors worldwide. A special mahapuja was conducted on 31 August to honour the 29th patotsav of the London Mandir.

Neasden Temple, built entirely using traditional methods and materials, is recognised as Britain’s first authentic Hindu temple and Europe’s first traditional Hindu stone temple. It was inaugurated in 1995 by Pramukh Swami Maharaj and is part of the BAPS organisation.

The temple will participate in the London Open House Festival this weekend, which celebrates the city’s notable architectural landmarks.