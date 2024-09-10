  • Tuesday, September 10, 2024
Trending Now:  

News

Neasden Temple celebrates 29th anniversary

The temple was inaugurated in 1995 by Pramukh Swami Maharaj

By: Pramod Thomas

THE 29th anniversary of BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, commonly known as Neasden Temple in London, was celebrated on 28 August with a series of devotional activities.

The event began with darshan and the abhishek of Shri Nilkanth Varni, followed by Vedic ceremonies for the ‘patotsav,’ commemorating the temple’s anniversary.

The programme included devotional bhajans and talks from swamis, who highlighted the historical significance of the temple and its impact on the community and visitors worldwide. A special mahapuja was conducted on 31 August to honour the 29th patotsav of the London Mandir.

processed 81051699 3C4F 40DB A5C2 D30380A563CC
The programme included devotional bhajans and talks from swamis

Neasden Temple, built entirely using traditional methods and materials, is recognised as Britain’s first authentic Hindu temple and Europe’s first traditional Hindu stone temple. It was inaugurated in 1995 by Pramukh Swami Maharaj and is part of the BAPS organisation.

The temple will participate in the London Open House Festival this weekend, which celebrates the city’s notable architectural landmarks.

Related Stories
News

Indian American among first private spacewalk crew
UK

Indian nurse wins payout against UK care company
Tech

Apple unveils iPhone 16 with AI capabilities
News

Rahul Gandhi: No plan to scrap reservations until India is fair
News

Indian author Amitav Ghosh shortlisted for British Academy Book Prize
News

Trump vs Harris: Crucial debate battle looms
News

2 Pakistanis convicted of incitement to kill Dutch politician Wilders
UK

State pension to rise by £460 next year: Report
News

Catherine, Princess of Wales, reveals she has finished chemotherapy
Tech

Apple set to unveil iPhone 16 with AI features
News

Damage to Ganesh idol triggers violence in India’s Surat
News

Rahul Gandhi begins US visit to boost India-America relations
Videos

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

It’s a wrap for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Neasden Temple celebrates 29th anniversary
Indian-origin Anna Menon among crew of new space mission Indian American among first private spacewalk crew
Prisha Tapre British Asian teen completes historic solo English Channel swim
executive-not-to-join-asda Asda shop workers push for equal pay in legal battle
James Earl Jones James Earl Jones, iconic actor and voice of Darth Vader,…
Indian nurse wins payout against UK care company