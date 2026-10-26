Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Submit Guest Post

Nayanthara joins Rajinikanth’s 'Dharman' as makers tease ‘double’ star power

Directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, the film is expected to release in 2027

Nayanthara joins Rajinikanth’s 'Dharman' as makers tease ‘double’ star power

The announcement was made on Sunday, October 25

X/ RKFI
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranOct 26, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Nayanthara has joined Rajinikanth’s upcoming Tamil film Dharman, with the makers revealing her first look.
  • The announcement marks the actors’ reunion on screen five years after Annaatthe.
  • Directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, the film is expected to release in 2027.

Nayanthara has joined Rajinikanth’s upcoming Tamil film Dharman, with the makers unveiling a poster introducing the actor and teasing what they described as “double” star power.

The announcement was made on Sunday (October 25), with the poster featuring Rajinikanth and Nayanthara facing each other in a dark, corridor-like setting.

“The aura is double,” the makers wrote while welcoming Nayanthara to the film.

The actor also acknowledged the announcement on X, writing: “OnToTheNext with One and Only Superstar.”

Nayanthara reunites with Rajinikanth

Dharman marks Nayanthara’s reunion with Rajinikanth five years after they last appeared together in the 2021 Tamil film Annaatthe.

The actor joins a cast that also includes Simran and Raashii Khanna in supporting roles.

Directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, the film is backed by Kamal Haasan’s production house, Raaj Kamal Films International. Principal photography began earlier this year, with the team completing multiple shooting schedules.

The film is expected to arrive in cinemas in 2027, although the makers have yet to announce an official release date.

Rajinikanth on Dharman’s director changes

Dharman underwent several changes in its directorial line-up before Ashwath Marimuthu came on board.

At a press conference, Rajinikanth revealed that Ashwath was the fourth director announced for the project.

The film was initially planned with Ravikumar before Sundar C was brought on board. However, scheduling difficulties led to Sundar C stepping away, after which Cibi Chakravarthi was considered.

Rajinikanth explained that Cibi had pitched a story centred on a nuclear scientist and nuclear weapons, with filming planned in Afghanistan and Russia. Although he praised the story, he described the subject as sensitive and the production as time-consuming.

The team subsequently postponed that project and finalised Dharman with Ashwath.

Before Dharman, Nayanthara will be seen in Mookuthi Amman 2, in which she reprises her role as the goddess from the first film. The sequel is scheduled to release in cinemas on November 6, 2026.

nayantharatamil cinemareunionrajinikanth
Add EasternEye As Your Trusted Source
preferred source on google news

Related News

shalini-adnani-movie
Entertainment

Shalini Adnani’s Our Share of Sand digs into the hidden cost of India’s building boom

Sarmad Khoosat’s Lali questions traditions around marriage
Entertainment

Sarmad Khoosat’s Lali questions traditions around marriage

hollywood-bollywood-women
Entertainment

From Hollywood to Bollywood, women filmmakers 'turn smaller budgets into bigger returns'

Chithra Jeyaram's documentary explores an Indian American couple's adoption journey
Entertainment

Chithra Jeyaram's documentary explores an Indian American couple's adoption journey

More For You

Freddie Mercury

Freddie Mercury in the Made in Heaven music video

Simon Fowler © Mercury Songs Ltd

Farrokh Bulsara’s transformation into Freddie Mercury revealed in 'splendid' V&A exhibition

How did an ordinary Indian boy, born into a Parsi family in Zanzibar and brought up at school in Bombay, become a global superstar?

Farrokh Bulsara’s transformation into Freddie Mercury, singer, songwriter and frontman of the rock band Queen, is told in a new exhibition at the V&A in London.

Keep ReadingShow less