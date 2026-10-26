Nayanthara joins Rajinikanth’s 'Dharman' as makers tease ‘double’ star power

Highlights
- Nayanthara has joined Rajinikanth’s upcoming Tamil film Dharman, with the makers revealing her first look.
- The announcement marks the actors’ reunion on screen five years after Annaatthe.
- Directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, the film is expected to release in 2027.
Nayanthara has joined Rajinikanth’s upcoming Tamil film Dharman, with the makers unveiling a poster introducing the actor and teasing what they described as “double” star power.
The announcement was made on Sunday (October 25), with the poster featuring Rajinikanth and Nayanthara facing each other in a dark, corridor-like setting.
“The aura is double,” the makers wrote while welcoming Nayanthara to the film.
The actor also acknowledged the announcement on X, writing: “OnToTheNext with One and Only Superstar.”
Nayanthara reunites with Rajinikanth
Dharman marks Nayanthara’s reunion with Rajinikanth five years after they last appeared together in the 2021 Tamil film Annaatthe.
The actor joins a cast that also includes Simran and Raashii Khanna in supporting roles.
Directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, the film is backed by Kamal Haasan’s production house, Raaj Kamal Films International. Principal photography began earlier this year, with the team completing multiple shooting schedules.
The film is expected to arrive in cinemas in 2027, although the makers have yet to announce an official release date.
Rajinikanth on Dharman’s director changes
Dharman underwent several changes in its directorial line-up before Ashwath Marimuthu came on board.
At a press conference, Rajinikanth revealed that Ashwath was the fourth director announced for the project.
The film was initially planned with Ravikumar before Sundar C was brought on board. However, scheduling difficulties led to Sundar C stepping away, after which Cibi Chakravarthi was considered.
Rajinikanth explained that Cibi had pitched a story centred on a nuclear scientist and nuclear weapons, with filming planned in Afghanistan and Russia. Although he praised the story, he described the subject as sensitive and the production as time-consuming.
The team subsequently postponed that project and finalised Dharman with Ashwath.
Before Dharman, Nayanthara will be seen in Mookuthi Amman 2, in which she reprises her role as the goddess from the first film. The sequel is scheduled to release in cinemas on November 6, 2026.