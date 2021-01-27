Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s next is a crime-thriller

By: Mohnish Singh







National Film Award-winning actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who had multiple releases on various streaming media platforms throughout 2020, is presently busy shooting for his upcoming film Sangeen.

Helmed by Jaideep Chopra, who previously directed a thriller titled Maazi (2013), Sangeen is a crime-thriller. The actor, along with the entire unit, is currently filming the project in the nights in London despite the city going into another lockdown. Nawaz says that it is tough, but he is quick to add that the show must go on.

"It is tough. But you know what they say? The show must go on. We are working in a Covid bubble, and following all the guidelines. I am here in London for a month," informs the actor.







When asked more about the upcoming film, he says that he cannot reveal much about it or the role he essays in it. All he reveals is that it is a thriller and he plays the protagonist in it. “Beyond that, I am not allowed to say anything,” he adds.

What makes Sangeen different for Nawazuddin Siddiqui is the fact that despite it being a crime-thriller, he plays a completely positive character in it, with no shades of grey at all for a change.

"I have played quite a lot of positive characters in Manto (2019), Ghoomketu (2020), Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015), etc. It is just that my dark portrayals have left a deeper impact. During the lockdown, I have been watching films from all over the world. Every film, every performance has something to teach me. There are so many different platforms for acting from the stage to street plays to cinema."







Apart from Sangeen, Nawaz will also be seen playing lead characters in Jogira Sara Ra Ra and Bole Chudiyan. All three films are expected to hit the big screen in 2021.

