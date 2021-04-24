Nawazuddin Siddiqui lashes out at celebrities for posting pictures from their Maldives vacation

Trending Now

Nawazuddin Siddiqui (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)
By Murtuza Iqbal

India is currently in a bad situation. The second wave of Covid-19 has affected the country a lot. Amidst this, a lot of Bollywood celebs have been going for a vacation to Maldives, and people on social media have been bashing celebrities for going on a vacation and posting pictures of it on social media.

Recently, while talking to Bollywood Hungama, Nawazuddin Siddiqui also lashed out at celebrities for posting pictures from their Maldives holiday.

He told the portal, “These entertainment celebrities posting vacation pictures at a time when the world is reeling under the worst recession. Logon ke pass khana nahin hai aur aap paise phenk rahe ho. Kuch toh sharam karo.”

“But what else will they talk about? Acting? They will run out of steam in two minutes. In logon ne Maldives ko tamasaha bana rakha hai. I don’t know what their arrangement is with the tourism industry. But for the sake of humanity, please keep these vacations to yourself. There is suffering everywhere. The cases of Covid are multiplying. Have a heart. Please don’t taunt those who are suffering,” he added.

When asked if he plans to go for a vacation to Maldives, the actor told the portal, “No way. I am in my home town Budhana with my family. That’s my Maldives.”











